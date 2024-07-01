‘Pillar Of Light And Love’: Sarah Ferguson Pens Sweet Tribute For Princess Diana On Her 63rd Posthumous Birthday

Sarah Ferguson remembered “dear friend” Princess Diana!

On what would have been the late princess's 63rd birthday, Ferguson a heartfelt tribute to her friend on Instagram. The Duchess of York always had a close bond with the former Princess of Wales, and it was Diana who introduced her to her former husband, Prince Andrew. Check out the beautiful tribute…

Sarah Ferguson pens sweet tribute to Princess Diana

On Monday, July 1, the Duchess of York, aka Fergie, penned a tribute to her late friend Princess Diana on her birthday. She shared a picture of them standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watching the Battle of Britain Anniversary Parade on September 15, 1990.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana. You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind,” she started her tribute. She further wrote that she will never forget Diana’s laughter and kindred spirit. “I am sure you are watching over us always. Rest in peace, my friend," she concluded.

The friends became sisters-in-law after Fergie married Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, Prince Andrew, while Diana married her first son, the future King Charles.

Ferguson and Princess Diana’s close bond

In 2021, the Duchess did an interview with People, revealing that Diana, whom she affectionately called Duch, was her best friend. "We were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15," she said at the time.

Fergie also recalled Diana introducing her to Prince Andrew, whom she eventually married. "I said to her, 'Oh, Andrew's really good-looking.' And she said, 'Duh, Fergs!'" the Duchess of York said. Sarah and Andrew wed in 1986, but their marriage crumbled a decade later. But they remained friends and co-parents to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fergie gushed about her close bond with the late Princess and revealed how they’d been each other's confidant through all the trials and tribulations.

"Diana and I both had our own mental health issues, and she and I used to talk," Fergie recalled. "We were positioned as saints and sinners," she continued. But they remained “robust” no matter what anyone wrote, which was the “most important thing” in their friendship.