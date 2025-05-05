6 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Vedang Raina joins Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor at Nirmal Kapoor's home and more

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death.

The paparazzi had a field day spotting many beloved Bollywood stars in the city. Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others arrived at Nirmal Kapoor's home after her passing away. Some B-town stars were also spotted jetting off from Mumbai airport. Take a look at some celeb sightings of April 4, 2025.

1. Vedang Raina joins Khushi Kapoor and others at Nirmal Kapoor's home

After Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on May 2 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, several B-town celebs have been visiting her home. On April 4, 2025, Vedang Raina was spotted at her residence as he came to show his support to rumored ladylove Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor were also spotted exiting the residence of the deceased.

2. Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Farah Khan at Nirmal Kapoor's home

Earlier, B-town youngster, Agastya Nanda, was also seen arriving at Nirmal Kapoor’s Mumbai home to pay his last respects to her. The Archies debutant was joined by his mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Later, ace Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan joined the Kapoors in grieving the departed soul.

3. Kartik Aaryan rocks a bearded look

Kartik Aaryan has been growing his hair and beard to prep for the character of his next project. Recently, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was spotted rocking the rugged look at Mumbai airport. The actor made waves in a casual blue ensemble and brought smiles to the faces of the paparazzi by greeting them.

4. Rakul Preet Singh looks fashionable at the airport

Mere Husband Ki Biwi actress, Rakul Preet Singh, made waves at Mumbai airport on April 4, 2025. The actress stunned her fans as she arrived flaunting her chiseled abs in a crop top. She completed her look with a pair of blue denim pants, a white coat, and matching sneakers.

5. Emraan Hashmi grabs eyeballs at Mumbai airport

Jannat star Emraan Hashmi grabs eyeballs as he returned to the city recently. The actor looked stylish in his casual attire at Mumbai airport.

6. Nimrat Kaur spotted in the city

Lastly, the shutterbugs spotted Nimrat Kaur out and about in the city. The diva was seen in a denim jumpsuit which she paired with a stylish tan handbag, high heels, and classic eyewear.

