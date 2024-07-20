Post-Malone Releases New Music Video For His Daughter's Special Day; See Here

Singer-songwriter Post Malone is a girl dad, and he is not afraid to let his emotions flow. The Better Now singer, who had been dominating the music charts in 2024, had a special and emotional surprise for his fans. Malone dropped a music video of an unreleased song titled Yours, which is a tribute to his daughter. Here’s everything you need to know.

Post Malone released a live performance of the song from his special one-night concert in Nashville. The concert was intimate compared to the scale of the others that he has become used to.

Apart from performing his newly minted country hits, the Circles singer left fans emotional after he performed an unreleased song dedicated to his daughter. Malone also revealed that, even though his daughter is currently only two years old, he wrote the song thinking about her wedding.

Post Malone’s Song For His Daughter

Malone is anticipating the release of his upcoming album F-1 Trillion and has performed some of his chart-topping hits from the past as well. In the emotional song titled Yours, the singer plays the role of the father of the bride. He goes on to sing about how, even though his little girl is all grown up and getting married, she will always be his daughter first.

Malone has always been very private about his daughter’s identity and hasn't even disclosed her name. The Sunflower singer teased a snippet of the song on Father’s Day. The full track, which was exclusively featured in an article by People magazine, made Malone confident that this song has the potential to join fans' wedding playlists.

Post Malone’s Nashville Concert

There is a lot of excitement about the release of Post’s new album, F-1 Trillion. For the 1500 Live in-person concert, he played a special concert and performed new songs from the album, as well as some of his top hits, including Sunflower, Circles, and more.

But apart from being a celebration, his Night in Nashville concert was quite star-studded. A flock of wonderful and popular singers joined the Grammy-winning artist. Malone invited Blake Shelton, Joe Nichols, HARDY, and Sierra Ferrell to join him on stage for the same live concert, where they performed everything from new F-1 Trillion tracks to chart-topping hits from the past. He even covered famous country songs.

When Is Post Malone’s New Album Releasing?

After shifting genres, the singer has been releasing chart-buster country songs. Post Malone is coming up with a new album called F-1 Trillion which will be available for streaming on all major platforms from August 16, 2024. The only way fans can listen to the song Yours is through the official music video.

