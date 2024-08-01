Power Rangers Star Hector David Rivera Wanted By Cops For Alleged Assault Incident? Here's What Report Says

Hector David Rivera is making headlines as reports suggest that an arrest warrant has been issued against the actor by Idaho police. Rivera, who starred as the Green Ranger in the live-action Power Ranger series, is accused of allegedly shoving a man after they reportedly got involved in an argument inside a parking lot in Nampa, Idaho.

According to a report by People magazine, a video of the supposed incident was shared on social media by the Nampa Police Department.

The cops detailed that on July 26, an unidentified person shoved the elderly man in his early 60s, noting that "after pushing the man down, the suspect left him on the ground, drove away in a raised black 4 door truck w/Texas license plate."

However, the police noted that the man was not injured, and a witness helped him up from the ground. The outlet further reported that an NPD spokesperson confirmed that the man in the clip is the Power Rangers: Megaforce actor, stating, "The suspect in the battery featured on our social media Friday, 7/26, is Hector David Rivera, 35, of Nampa."

The spokesperson added, "He is an actor who goes by the name Hector David Jr., who played the Green Power Ranger," noting, "We have an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor battery. We have not been able to locate Mr. Rivera, so he is still at large."

Hector David Rivera has appeared in several Power Rangers series, playing the character of Green Ranger. His other notable film projects include Father of the Bride, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, The Sand, and 1521: The Quest for Love and Freedom.

Meanwhile, Rivera was set to appear at Magic Valley Comic-Con this weekend, but since the incident, his name has been reportedly no longer listed on the event's website.