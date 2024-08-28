‘Pregnancy Brain...': Bachelor Star Tia Booth Shares Hilarious Pregnancy Rant

Tia Booth has been everyone's sentimental favorite in Bachelor Nation since the very first day because of her down-to-earth and genuinely nice personality. Much to the surprise and joy of all of her many, many fans, she is expecting baby number two with her husband Taylor Mock. The two built a connection during a conversation at a party in January 2021 and have been inseparable ever since.

Both their fans went crazy when Taylor proposed to his beloved at a live event in April 2022, after which they tied the knot in November 2023. And just one month later, they welcomed their first son, Tatum. It’s clear that Tia couldn’t be happier, expecting another little buddy in her life.

Apparently, her pregnancy journey for baby no. 2 is nostalgic, reminding her of the time when she was pregnant with baby no. 1, Tatum, and also, at the same time, it comes with its own different experiences and rants, which she openly shares on her Instagram stories.

While it's obvious that the baby fever is in full swing for Tia and Taylor, especially while expecting their second munchkin, the Bachelor star seems to be absolutely loving every minute of motherhood.

Her Instagram is practically a little scrapbook of Tatum's sweet moments. When Tatum started walking, Tia couldn't resist posting the cutest video of her little guy taking those wobbly first steps. She captioned it perfectly, mentioning, “Little buddy started believing in himself.”

Booth is keeping it as real as possible and giving her fans a good laugh as she scrolls through her second pregnancy. Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram story, sharing a classic pregnancy rant that surely many soon-to-be moms can relate to. “Pregnancy brain has kicked in early this time,” she writes over the video while walking and even explaining the same verbally. “I can't remember sh*t, can't speak, and I'm losing stuff left and right.”

Tia went on to explain that she feels like this forgetfulness pregnancy ritual has hit her harder than the first. She hilariously described how she was told by someone that the baby gains 100 brain cells every day, and she shared that she thinks those 100 brain cells are being stolen straight from her because she can’t remember anything anymore.

One of the funniest moments she shared was about a recent incident at a gift shop where she completely forgot her credit card in the card reader.

In another story, Tia also shared that during this time, she is more sick, and the nausea is brutal. She talks about how, in the mornings, she feels nauseous and pukey. As for the coffee, she stated that for the first 12 weeks it was a big no-no, and this coffee aversion is similar to when she was pregnant with Tatum.

As for cravings, she mentioned that cereal, iced water, and pancakes are her go-tos.

Moreover, as Tia moves ahead with her pregnancy, her beloved followers sure can expect more pregnancy chronicles and her core hilarious rants.

