Keke Palmer Has A Hilarious Reaction To Pregnancy Rumors Amid Birthday Celebration With Ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer put an end to pregnancy rumors during her 31st birthday celebration with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson this weekend. The speculation began after Palmer shared an Instagram photo of a loved one with their hand on her stomach.

Taking notice of it, a fan wrote, "That hand on the stomach almost made me think ‘we’ had another Keke coming!" Palmer quickly clarified the situation by writing, “Idk why her a** [put her hand there] haha cause honey the way I was drinking last night the ‘baby’ wouldn’t be making it.”

Palmer's birthday party, held on Sunday, was a glamorous affair. The actress donned a silk yellow gown reminiscent of Kate Hudson's character from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. She accessorized her elegant look with a loose bun hairstyle, diamond drop earrings, a gold necklace, and a bracelet.

Palmer's 1-year-old son, Leodis, also attended the celebration, dressed in a mint-colored tuxedo jacket, black dress pants, and dress shoes. Jackson attended the party dressed in a blue short-sleeve button-up shirt, suspenders, a bow tie, and black pants.

Palmer posted several photos from the event, including some with her son and Jackson. One photo showed the former couple kissing their son on the cheek. Palmer wrote in her Instagram caption, "I AM GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR ANOTHER YEAR!" She went on: "I'm not here for a long time but I am here for a community rich time and that's what I have." Palmer also thanked her fans, saying, "I am forever grateful."

Palmer and Jackson's relationship has faced its fair share of challenges. Palmer dropped a previously filed domestic violence restraining order against Jackson in May.

She accused him of physical abuse, including destroying her personal belongings, hitting her in front of their child, and threatening suicide if she left him. Palmer sought sole legal and physical custody of their son, Leodis.

Jackson responded to the allegations in December, claiming Palmer was the aggressor. He claimed that Palmer punched him at a party in August 2021 and choked him during an argument in February 2022. Despite these serious allegations, Palmer and Jackson started dating in May 2021 and welcomed a son in February 2023.

