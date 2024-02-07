Prince Harry Visits King Charles In UK After His Cancer Diagnosis Without Meghan Markle

King Charles III has been appearing in public, with a jolly self after being diagnosed with Cancer. The Royal authorities issued a statement to confirm the same. A worried Prince Harry hurried to his father on his jet. But did Harry go without his wife Meghan Markle? If yes, then why?

Prince Harry’s visit to the UK:

Multiple media reports stated how the Prince made a short hurried “quick visit” to Clarence House. Page Six reports that the Prince Harry was seen at a private landing spot at the Los Angeles International Airport in his black Range Rover. He was followed by his security team all around on Feb 5, 2024. After landing at Heathrow Airport, the Duke of Sussex went to Clarence House, where King Charles resides. The announcements were made by Buckingham Palace on Feb 5, 2024. Harry had already spoken to King Charles, who then announced that he would remain home with his two children - Prince Archie (4 years old) and Princess Lilibet (2 years old).

What happened to King Charles?

The King’s cancer stage is still unspecified but it was detected when the majesty underwent a prostate procedure, recently. The official Palace statement reads, “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.” They also added, “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.” The official statement further says, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

King Charles is in high spirits amidst multiple health concerns. People are already anticipating that the Prince of Wales will be the next successor to the King's throne. But only, time will tell.

