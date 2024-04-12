Possible Reconciliation For King Charles And Prince Harry? Sources REVEAL The Duke-Duchess May Get Invite To Balmoral In Summer

King Charles is willing to extend an olive branch to his son, Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex became estranged from his royal family after stepping down as a working royal in 2020. The events of his memoir and talk show appearances with his wife, Meghan Markle, created an irrevocable distance.

Amidst the crisis in the royal household, the monarch is willing to let bygones be bygones and wishes to meet his grandchildren again!

Will The King invite Meghan and Harry to Balmoral?

An insider source told PageSix that King Charles may decide life is too short and invite his son, daughter-in-law, and their children for a holiday retreat.

Reportedly, the monarch, who is battling a non-specific cancer, has only met Harry's son Archie a few times and daughter Lilibet just once. "I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short," the source revealed.

The royals have a deep connection to Balmoral, which would be an ideal estate for a family getaway. "Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit," the source added.

Charles met Lilibet, 2, for the first time in 2022 at the Late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration. A royal source described the union at the time as "fantastic" and "very emotional."

"It was a fantastic visit, and, of course, the king was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," the source added.

Harry is keen to make amends with his Father

After Charles, 75, announced his cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry took a 5000-mile journey from Los Angeles to the UK to meet his father. The meeting was reportedly less than an hour, after which the Duke stayed overnight at a hotel before flying out.

However, during his short trip, he did not visit his estranged brother, Prince William. Recent reports have been claiming that Harry misses sister-in-law Kate Middleton and regrets losing their friendship after the latter announced her cancer diagnosis.

“[Harry] really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, and he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret about the loss of the woman he was so close to,” royal author Tom Quinn told Mirror. On the other hand, Kate and her family only wish for privacy and avoid controversies amidst such a trying time.