The beloved fashionista Princess Diana had more than glamorous gowns and sparkling jewels. She was a master at turning fashion into never-to-be-forgotten episodes, which were often considered one of the most unique tastes in the fashion world. But how about turning jewelry into a headband? Well, she actually did it.

The choker as a headband: A fashion hack

In 1985, on her tour to Australia with his husband, Prince Charles, Diana created much of an impression by transforming the emerald-and-diamond choker band into a title. This unexpected styling choice had been rationally explained by Diana’s stylist, Richard Dalton. After suffering sunburn on her neck, Diana sought help from Dalton.

This hack turned the choker into a fashionable headpiece when Dalton used knicker elastic for other purposes. By 2022, Kate Middleton brought out the same choker from royal storehouses, reminding us of how much influence Diana still has on fashion, even after all these years have passed.

Dalton, who styled Diana's hair for over a decade, reflected upon their creative journey together. They went through orchid thefts for their Thailand trip and kept short, practical hair during a Saudi visit.

This meant they always came up with new ideas as they traveled around different countries. Diana’s hairstyles were carefully chosen to not interfere with her charitable activities but could not overshadow her philanthropic work.

Creating dreamlike dresses and artistic freedom

Elizabeth Emanuel, the designer of Princess Diana's wedding dress, gave some insights into their creative process. For Diana's 1981 wedding, Emanuel intended to design a fairytale princess dress that captured romance and innocence.

Diana gave her all the freedom she needed, which she admires even today. Their relationship lasted beyond just one day since she was entrusted with dressing up on various occasions, including that memorable cerulean dress worn in Australia.

