Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden's Citadel Season 2 Adds Michael Trucco, Merle Dandridge And Rahul Kohli As New Cast Members

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer Amazon MGM series Citadel has added exciting new cast members for season 2—Michael Trucco, Merle Dandridge, and Rahul Kohli. Born in Japan and raised in Nebraska, Dandridge is an award-winning singer and actress who most recently starred in the critically acclaimed production of A Little Night Music at the Pasadena Playhouse.

She is best known for playing Marlene, leader of the fireflies, in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, which recently received 24 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Some of her other credits include ABC’s Station 19, Oprah Winfrey’s hit series Greenleaf, Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told, HBO’s The Flight Attendant, FX’s Sons of Anarchy, CW’s Starcrossed, and NBC’s The Night Shift.

Besides TV shows and films, Dandridge has several on-stage performance credits. She is the first woman to play the role of Papa Ge in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty’s Once on This Island, which received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She has also done voice-over work for video games.

Kohli is from London and is best known for starring in the CW series iZOMBIE, which had a successful run of five seasons. He also starred in many of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix productions, including The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, Midnight Club, and most recently, The Fall of The House of Usher and Death and Other Details for Hulu.

Truco was also in Flanagan’s The Fall of The House of Usher, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. He recently signed on to Flanagan's next project, a Stephen King film adaptation of The Life of Chuck.

The actor established his mark after appearing in hit shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, Pensacola: Wings of Gold, and One Tree Hill. He is best known for his role as Samuel T. Anders in the critically acclaimed sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica. He has appeared on some of primetime’s favorite shows, including How I Met Your Mother, Castle, Revenge, The Big Bang Theory, and Young Sheldon.

Citadel was a huge success worldwide and became Amazon Prime’s second most-watched original series outside the US. It also set a benchmark for executive producers Russo Brothers by standing first in a landmark collection of Original Series.

The second season will begin production this year with Joe Russo directing and Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville reprising their roles.