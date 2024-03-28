Queen Camilla Makes History Substituting For King Charles At The Royal Easter Tradition Called Royal Maundy Ceremony

Queen Camilla, in a historic move, stepped in for King Charles at the annual Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, distributing gifts on his behalf. While King Charles prepares for an Easter church outing amid cancer treatment, Queen Camilla arrived solo at the cathedral, dressed in a Fiona Clare coat collar featuring the late Queen Elizabeth's brooches. Continuing tradition, she distributed coin purses to 75 men and 75 women, each containing Maundy money. Recipients, selected for their contributions to churches and communities, received custom silver Maundy coins and commemorative £5 and 50 pence coins. The service concluded with a blessing and the national anthem. Queen Camilla signed the visitor’s book and interacted with attendees before departing.

What is the Royal Maundy Ceremony?

The Royal Maundy Ceremony is an event held annually by the monarch on the Thursday before Easter. Its name is derived from the Latin word 'mandatum', meaning 'commandment,' reflecting Jesus' commandment to his disciples at the Last Supper. During the service, the monarch distributes specially minted coins, known as Maundy money, to elderly recipients as a symbolic gesture of humility and service. This tradition traces back centuries and is seen as a parallel to Jesus washing the feet of his disciples. The Maundy Service is considered one of the most significant events in the royal calendar, emphasizing the monarch's role as a servant leader.Despite King Charles's absence at the service, an audio message recorded by him was played to the congregation.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, it is, for me, a great sadness that I cannot be with you all today," the monarch said in part. "The Maundy Service has a very special place in my heart. It has its origin in the life of Our Lord, who knelt before his disciples and, to their great surprise, washed their travel-weary feet. And, as we have just heard, in doing so, he deliberately gave to them and to us all an example of how we should serve and care for each other."

How is Queen Camila a big backbone for King Charles?

While the King undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla provides private support and fulfills her public duties.

"She is his strength and stay like [Prince Philip] was for the late Queen," a palace insider previously told PEOPLE. "She will be great. She will rally him, she will buoy him. She is amazing. She equips him to do the job he has to do."

King Charles has been undergoing cancer treatment, a journey that has undoubtedly been challenging for him and those close to him. Despite this, there's a growing sense of optimism surrounding his prognosis, with his medical team expressing confidence in his ability to overcome this health challenge. While the specifics of his condition haven't been disclosed publicly, the royal household remains steadfast in their support for him during this time.

Amidst the backdrop of his treatment, there's been speculation about King Charles' future engagements and schedule. According to sources close to the royal family, there's discussion about potentially resuming some public duties in the summer months. This tentative plan reflects an "amplified confidence" in the effectiveness of the treatment he's receiving and his overall progress toward recovery.