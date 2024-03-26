'They Have The Balance': King Charles' Nephew Peter Phillips Says Prince William And Kate Middleton 'Make A Fantastic Team'

Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and nephew of King Charles, opens up about the bonding between Prince William and Kate Middleton, amidst the news of Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis. Phillips, unlike his family, has not picked up the royal duties but is pursuing a career in sports-focused event management. The sports enthusiast, too, has a family with his wife and two daughters.

Phillips gave an interview to an entertainment portal, in which he shared that he adores the bond between his cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton. He revealed that the duo makes a great team together and is sure that they will battle through the problems together.

What Did Peter Phillips Say About Prince William And Kate Middleton?

Describing Princess Kate as “remarkable in herself,” Phillips shared insights into the relationships between the royal members. The event manager said, "Without any question, she is. Her and William make a fantastic team together. Their kids are great, and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children, which is always difficult.”

He further added, "I think they’ve got it pretty right, because you know, as history as taught us, and anyone knows, you want to be there for your children when they are of a certain age. You want to be able to drop them off at school, and pick them up from school, and watch their matches, be part of their school lives. I think that balance of doing the family life and also the public life, I think that they've pretty much got that bang on."

Peter Phillips’ Comments On The Royal Family

Speaking of the royal family, Phillips said that all of the members tend to be supportive of each other during difficult times, "We’re very lucky that, whilst we probably don’t see as much of each other as we would like to, as you say, when we are together, it’s a very important time. It’s not just for us as cousins, but it’s also for all of our children to be together. When my grandparents (Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip) were alive, it’s about them being able to spend time with their great-grandchildren. These times are important… family time together is so important, and it just strengthens that bond of support that everybody needs, and certainly in tough times, it’s really important."

Apart from Peter Phillips, Queen Elizabeth’s former secretary has also said that Prince William will serve as an anchor for the family.

