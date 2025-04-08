Why Did Eric André Turn Down Role in A Real Pain That Won Kieran Culkin An Oscar? Details Inside

Comedian Eric André recently shared the story behind one of Hollywood’s biggest what-ifs: turning down the role that ultimately won Kieran Culkin an Oscar. Speaking on the Whiskey Ginger podcast with Andrew Santino, André opened up about his decision to decline the part in Jesse Eisenberg’s critically acclaimed A Real Pain — a choice he now admits he regrets.

During the podcast, André, 42, explained that two years ago, Jesse Eisenberg personally offered him the role of Benji Kaplan, the outspoken cousin in A Real Pain. However, after reading the script, André felt the dark tone of the film wasn’t the right fit for him at the time.

“I was like, ‘To go to Poland for six weeks and shoot a movie where we’re just babbling about the Holocaust, seems like a bummer,’” André said. He added that while he appreciated the offer, he didn’t think it aligned with the kind of work he wanted to do. “The motherf***er won an Oscar for the role I passed up,” André joked. “It’s not like I get offered roles constantly. I’m not f***ing Leonardo [DiCaprio].”

A Real Pain, directed and written by Eisenberg, follows two cousins, David (Eisenberg) and Benji (Culkin), as they travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother. Inspired by Eisenberg’s own family history, the movie explores themes of grief, survival, and legacy against the backdrop of the Holocaust. Originally, Eisenberg had considered playing Benji himself but was advised against it by producer Emma Stone, who also convinced Culkin to stay on the project after he nearly backed out due to family commitments.

At the Oscars, Culkin thanked Eisenberg in his acceptance speech, saying, “Jesse Eisenberg, thank you for this movie. You are a genius.”

While Eric André may have missed out on what became an award-winning performance, his candid reflection offers a glimpse into the difficult decisions actors face when choosing roles. As A Real Pain continues to earn praise, André’s story adds an intriguing “what could have been” to its legacy.

