Rapper Chino XL's Cause Of Death REVEALED; Family Issues Statement Months After His Tragic Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and mention of death.

The acclaimed rapper Chino XL was found unresponsive in July of this year. Recently, his family issued a statement addressing his cause of death.

The family recently shared a statement with PEOPLE: "It has been the most painful and personal experience of our lives. But in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth." They revealed that the widely appreciated rapper had died by suicide. The outlet also reported that the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office listed the late rapper’s official cause of death as asphyxia resulting from ligature hanging.

In their statement, the family mentioned that the rapper, Buried in Vocabulary, was diagnosed with congenital heart failure in 2020 and stage 4 prostate cancer earlier this year. Continuing in the statement, the family clarified that the rapper, Don't Say a Word, struggled with lifelong depression. "Our father was our rock and our best friend. Papa Bear loved us and taught us so much," Chino XL’s daughter added in the statement.

In their communication through emails, texts, and various chats, the late rapper's followers indicated that he was a source of great strength for many. The daughters of the rapper, Derek Keith Barbosa, also stated that the musician had assisted numerous individuals and had provided encouragement and comfort to nearly everyone he encountered.

Recently, an album by Chino XL was leaked by an unknown person. The unidentified person also revealed to be working on the project for the late musician's family.

This was also mentioned in the latest statement from Chino's family. They stated that the illegally leaked album had undermined Chino XL's intentions. The album was initially scheduled for release in December, and Chino had planned to donate a significant portion of the album's proceeds to charitable trusts.

The family has now taken legal action against the individual responsible for the leak and confirmed Chino XL's passing on social media, stating that the rapper died in his home on Sunday morning.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

