Rapper Enchanting Apparently Dies At 26 From Overdoes Of Prescription Drugs; Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drug usage.

Rapper Enchanting, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry, died from an accidental overdose of prescription medications. According to TMZ, The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office reported that she passed away at age 26 on June 11, from a mix of the opioid painkiller Oxycodone and benzodiazepines like Valium and Xanax, at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Enchanting was born in Germany while her father was stationed there with the U.S. Army. She grew up mostly in Atlanta and spent her teenage years in Fort Worth, Texas. She started her music career at 18 after high school. In 2020, she signed with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records and released two albums: No Luv in 2022 and Luv Scarred / No Luv in 2023.

After her death, Gucci Mane expressed his sadness on Instagram, calling her "a true star." Mane expressed, "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady, a true star we gone all miss you Chant." Boogotti Kasino, a collaborator of Enchanting's, also shared his grief, describing her as a friend and a kind person who had a positive impact on his life.

Enchanting had previously spoken about the dangers of drug use. On the Cigar Talk podcast in 2023, she had warned about the risks of overdosing, sharing her experience of losing a friend to an overdose. She said, "I understand that people do whatever they do, if they feel like they're going through pain or they just going through something, they want to feel better. But it's a big risk. Like, you could take one pill and literally die like, immediately."

Previously Gucci Mane's wife, Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, defended her husband after he faced criticism following the death of Enchanting. Despite Gucci Mane being among the first to honor Enchanting, some fans suggested on Instagram that 1017 Records might be "cursed" and questioned the deaths of artists associated with the label, including another rapper, Big Scarr, who died in 2022 from a drug overdose.

Keyshia responded to the backlash in the comments of Gucci's tribute post, saying, "Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn't like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH."

Gucci Mane has been married to Keyshia Ka'Oir for the past 7 years.

