What is Drew Barrymore's Net Worth in 2024? Everything You Need to Know About the Actress' Hollywood Fortune

Drew Barrymore is an American actress, author, talk show host, director, and producer, with an estimated net worth of $85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite facing a challenging start, Barrymore achieved significant success in Hollywood. Born into a famous acting family, she landed her first roles at a young age in films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Firestarter, and Irreconcilable Differences.

Her early exposure to adult life, combined with her parents' unstable health and temper, led to a tumultuous childhood. By elementary school, Barrymore was already smoking and drinking, and she used cocaine by eighth grade. Her struggles included two stints in rehab and a suicide attempt, leading her to seek independence early on.

In her early 20s, Barrymore turned her life around and pursued a successful career in film. She acted in and produced many hits through her production company, Flower Films, including The Wedding Singer, Riding in Cars with Boys, Never Been Kissed, Charlie's Angels (parts one and two), 50 First Dates, Fever Pitch, and He's Just Not That Into You.

Barrymore has also diversified her business ventures with a cosmetics line, a clothing company, and a wine brand. At the height of her acting career, she earned approximately USD 15 million per film. In 2020, she debuted on television with The Drew Barrymore Show, a nationally syndicated talk show.

From Hollywood legacy to troubled youth and early rehab

Drew Barrymore was born on February 22, 1975, in Culver City, California, into a family deeply rooted in the acting industry. Her father, John Barrymore, was an actor, and many other members of the Barrymore family have also been prominent in film. Drew’s godparents are notable figures Steven Spielberg and Sophia Loren.

Despite her early involvement in Hollywood, Barrymore’s childhood was troubled. She began attending parties and using drugs and alcohol at a very young age. By the age of 13, she had entered rehab, and by 15, she had legally separated from her parents.

Drew Barrymore’s career evolution

Drew Barrymore began her acting career at just one year and three months old, landing a role in a dog food commercial due to her playful reaction when bitten by a dog during the audition. Her film debut came in 1980 with Altered States, but her breakthrough role was as Gertie in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982).

Following E.T., Barrymore starred in Firestarter (1984), based on a Stephen King story, and Irreconcilable Differences (1984), which mirrored her own tumultuous family situation. She continued with Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985) and maintained a steady acting career throughout the 1980s.

In the early 1990s, Barrymore transitioned from child star to adult roles. Notable performances include Poison Ivy (1992) and Doppelganger (1993). She gained significant acclaim with The Wedding Singer (1998) and Never Been Kissed (1999), and made a memorable cameo in Scream (1996).

The 2000s saw Barrymore solidify her star status with roles in Charlie's Angels (2000) and its sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003), for which she was paid USD 14 million. She also appeared in independent films like Donnie Darko and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and made her directorial debut with Whip It (2009).

Barrymore’s focus shifted to television with the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, where she starred opposite Timothy Olyphant. In March 2021, she took an indefinite break from acting, during which she co-authored a cookbook with chef Pilar.

Drew Barrymore's producing legacy

In 1995, Drew Barrymore co-founded the production company Flower Films with Nancy Juvonen. The company has produced many of Drew's movies from 1999 to 2019, including popular titles like Never Been Kissed, Donnie Darko, 50 First Dates, and Fever Pitch. Flower Films also owns the film rights to the Charlie's Angels franchise. As a result, Drew's company produced the original two films in 2000 and 2003 and the 2019 reboot.

Drew Barrymore's personal life

Drew Barrymore's personal life has been quite public and eventful. Her first marriage was to Jeremy Thomas, a Los Angeles bar owner, in 1994, when she was just 19. This marriage ended after only two months. In 1999, she began dating comedian Tom Green, and they married in 2000. The couple made cameo appearances in each other's films, with Tom appearing in Charlie's Angels and Drew appearing in Tom’s directorial debut, Freddy Got Fingered. They divorced in 2002.

In 2012, Barrymore married art consultant Will Kopelman, with whom she had two daughters. This marriage ended in divorce in 2016.

Barrymore has also inspired popular music, with songs by SZA and rapper Bryce Vine referencing her. Additionally, she is the godmother of Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

Drew Barrymore’s earnings

Throughout her career, Drew Barrymore has taken on smaller roles for artistic reasons, often accepting lower pay. For instance, she earned USD 500,000 for her role in Donnie Darko and USD 250,000 for Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. In 1995, she received USD 1.5 million for Mad Love and USD 3 million for Ever After in 1998. Her debut in the Charlie's Angels franchise in 2000 earned her USD 9 million, and she made USD 14 million for the sequel. Her highest payday came in 2007, when she earned USD 15 million.

Drew Barrymore's real estate game

Drew Barrymore has been involved in several notable real estate transactions. In 2019, she purchased a 5,600-square-foot home near the beach in the Hamptons for a little over USD 5.5 million. This property, set on 1.7 acres, was listed for sale in May 2024 for USD 8.45 million.

Drew Barrymore has been quite active in real estate over the years. In 2010, she purchased a 6,258-square-foot mansion in Montecito, California, for USD 5.5 million. The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home is set on over two acres of land and boasts stunning features, including floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, a spacious eat-in kitchen, and multiple fireplaces. The property also includes a long wrap-around porch, a guesthouse with two floors, a laundry room, a terrace, and fruit trees surrounding the estate. Additionally, the home has a garage that can accommodate up to four cars. Drew listed this beautiful Montecito property for USD 7.5 million in 2013 and sold it later that year for USD 6.35 million.

In 2018, Barrymore sold another home in the Hollywood Hills for approximately USD 16.5 million. As of now, she resides in Manhattan, where she hosts her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

