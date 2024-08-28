Rapper Sean Kingston And His Mother Demand Jury Trial While Pleading Not Guilty To Fraud Charges

In the latest development in the music industry, renowned rapper Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have pleaded not guilty to all fraud charges. They were arrested and charged with wire fraud amounting to over $1 million.

According to PEOPLE, their pleas were accepted during a hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on August 26, 2024. Additionally, Kingston and his mother have requested a jury trial and discovery from the State through their legal team.

The Associated Press reported that the judge has maintained their previous bond of $90,000. Robert Rosenblatt, one of Kingston's attorneys, expressed confidence, stating, "Once the true facts come out, we are confident of vindication."

Last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida, confirmed the charges against the mother-son duo through a press release.

As per the release, both Sean Kingston and mother Janice Turner, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by the Miami grand jury.

The press release even stated that Kingston and Turner were also charged with five counts of wire fraud for their alleged role in a scheme “to defraud victim sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry, and other goods purchased by the defendants through the use of fraudulent documents."

Both individuals involved in this crime are facing up to 20 years in prison for each count, according to the press release. PEOPLE has reported that the department has accused Kingston and Turner of "unjustly enriching themselves" by conducting monetary payment transfers and bank wire activities.

However, no actual bank was involved in their actions, meaning there were no bank wire or monetary payment transfers. The Broward County Sheriff's Office issued arrest warrants for the mother-son duo, stating that they stole approximately $500,000 worth of jewelry, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, $86,000 from a custom bed maker, and more.

Following this, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida, also maintained that the duo acquired properties worth over $1 million through their fraud. While Sean Kingston was arrested on May 23 this year in Califonia, his mother was arrested the same day in Florida.

