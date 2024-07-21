Rapper Sean Kingston And His Mother Allegedly Face Wire Fraud Charges Involving USD 1 Million; DEETS

Kisean Anderson also known as Sean Kingston, and his mother, Janice Turner, are facing serious legal trouble. They have been charged with wire fraud and appeared in Miami federal court on Friday.

The charges involve a $1 million scheme where they allegedly used fake documents to buy luxury cars, jewelry, and other expensive items without paying for them.

Rapper Sean Kingston and mother Janice Turner are charged with fraud; reports

Both Kingston and his mother are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. Each count carries a possible 20-year prison sentence if they are convicted according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, they tricked sellers into believing they had sent payments, but the payments never actually went through. As a result, they received $1 million worth of property without paying, reports THR.

The attorney of the party who's suing the rapper stated that Kingston uses "a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber, and obviously puts on a big show here, this is a rental house, he doesn’t own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays.”

Advertisement

Sean Kingston has previously faced legal troubles for multiple fraud

This case isn't Kingston's first brush with the law. About two months ago, he was arrested in California after a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested on a Florida warrant for multiple fraud and theft charges. His mother was also arrested the same day.

Following their arrests in May, Kingston’s lawyer, Robert Rosenblatt, addressed the allegations in an email to the Associated Press. He stated, “We are aware of some of the allegations, we look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Shawn and his mother.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Kingston’s representatives for comment on the current charges. The case is ongoing, and both Kingston and his mother are preparing to defend themselves in court.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Paying It Forward': Cobra Kai Star Ralph Macchio Reveals Why He Joined New Karate Kid Movie