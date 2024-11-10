‘What Is The Plot? Is There A Plot?’: Joker 2 Actor Tim Dillion Says Cast ‘Knew’ Movie Would Fail

As soon as Joker: Folie a Deux hit the theater’s, audiences who had high expectations with the movie expressed their dissatisfaction with it all over the internet. Now, Tim Dillion, who portrays Arkham Asylum’s prison guard in the project, revealed that even the cast knew that the movie was a disaster.

Dillion appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and talked about the failure of the Joker's sequel.The actor expressed that the venture was the, “worst film ever made.” The actor and comedian thinks that it was because of the criticism its first part received.

According to Dillion, it was because filmakers did not like their first part being criticized for showing the male rage and being loved by the “incels” that they went ahead and decided to make the lead stars, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dance.

He told Rogan that he and the other actors in the project were questioning what was going on with the plot. Dillion shared they were sure it would be a disaster. He said that they would ask, “What Is The Plot? Is There A Plot?”

As opposed to the first movie (released in 2019,) which made over USD 1 billion at the box office, its sequel just made over USD 200 million worldwide. It only got a 32% review aggregator on Rotten Tomatoes, per the reports.

Advertisement

The 2019 released film was successful in every manner, may that be the script, acting, costumes or set design. The audience loved every part of it and it also garnered Phoenix his first Academy Award.

Since the fist movie was heavily liked by people globally, naturally, many people had high hopes with its second part. Not to mention, the hopes were elevated as Lady Gaga took up Harley Quinn’s roles, due to which the hype around the project was increased online.

But, its underwhelming storyline disappointed the audience, who were very unfiltered while giving their review on social media platforms.

Apart from Phoenix, Lady Gaga and Dillion, the project also starred Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, Jacon Lofland, Brendan Gleeson, Steve Coogan, Catherine Keener, Ken leung, Leigh Gill and many more.

ALSO READ: Tony Todd, Iconic Star Of Candyman And Final Destination, Passes Away At 69