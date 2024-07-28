'I Had The Best Time': Captain America Brave New World Star Harrison Ford Reveals He Was Pretending Not To Know About Red Hulk

Harrison Ford will play Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross and will also be transforming into the Red Hulk in the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World, which marks a significant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Ford taking on the double role of the general and his powerful alter ego. The actor recently revealed how he was only pretending not to know about Red Hulk, noting that he enjoyed keeping this a secret. Read on further to know more details!

Harrison Ford admits he was pretending to not know about Red Hulk

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, Harrison Ford opened up about his experience joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor also teased his debut as U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (previously portrayed by the late actor William Hurt) in the upcoming superhero movie Captain America: Brave New World.

Ford also joked that he was pretending not to know about the character, saying, "That’s how dumb I am," adding, "Yes, I did know, and I thought it was a fabulous secret to keep." He continued, "Unfortunately, the secret’s out of the bag, but what I do not know is what the Red Hulks do, which is very interesting to me."

Captain America 4 Star Harrison Ford reveals what intrigued him to join the movie

According to the official synopsis from Marvel Studios, the movie follows Anthony Mackie’s character Sam Wilson, who, after meeting the newly elected U.S. President (Ford), "finds himself in the middle of an international incident," and he then "must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."

During his candid conversation with the outlet, The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie actor then revealed that he was attracted to do this latest MCU project because it allowed him to collaborate with "(Anthony) Mackie and co." and the chance to create "scenes that had complexity and drama and humor," adding that, "These guys could all do that really well. I had the best time."

Harrison Ford further mentioned that he had seen other actors in the Marvel universe, "well respected, really good actors, have a really good time, and I said, 'I want me some of that.' And I got some."

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World film is set to be released in theaters on February 14, 2025. The film features Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Liv Tyler, among more talented actors.