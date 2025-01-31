Reese Witherspoon Recalls How a Famous Personality Ended Friendship With Her After an Award Speech

Reese Witherspoon is an actress who has always made us laugh with her comeback timings and acting in various movies. However, as per the actress she had to lose a friend following her humourous stance at an award function.

Recently, talking to PEOPLE, in a joint interview with her co-star from You’re Cordially Invited, Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon opened up, stating that a friend of hers, “who I didn’t really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress—she asked me to give her an award.”

Witherspoon then went on to add that she had never been to that particular award ceremony and thought at first that it was a roast.

“So I got up and I roasted her,” the actress from This Means War stated.

The actress, who has also won the Academy Award, then added that back then she quickly realized she had misjudged the vibe of the gala totally.

Recalling the atmosphere of the award ceremony, Reese Witherspoon went on to add that the occasion had a British tone with elegant and classy emotion. However, during this high-class award function, The Man in the Moon actress then recalled what she had stated on stage: “Remember the time we got laser hair removal?!”

Recalling the time, Reese Witherspoon burst out with laughter. However, Witherspoon continued to state that she was still embarrassed about what she did on the stage.

Although it still happens to be funny for her, her friend did not find it funny, as the actress went on to add that she and the unnamed person are not friends anymore.

Advertisement

The Walk the Line actress also mentioned that the person might not like her anymore. According to Reese Witherspoon, she was funny in front of the wrong audience, which was a pretty bad time.

