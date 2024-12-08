RHOA Alum Kenya Moore Reflects On Her Friendship With Tyra Banks In 90s; Says ’We Were Inseparable’

Who thought that Kenya Moore and Tyra Bank’s 90s bond would give us major friendship goals? The reality show star talked about the deep dynamic she shared with the supermodel and actress back in the 90s.

While talking with The Shade Room (released on December 2), Moore shared that she and Banks were “best friends” during that time in their lives. She said, “In the 90s, we were inseparable." Moore recalled saying that if the veteran model wasn't at her home, then she would be at Bank's house, adding, “Like, her mom was my mom.”

She reflected back on having long chats with the model that would go on for hours. She shared that they would not get off the phone; "it was almost like one was on the phone with their man, and they'd ask, 'Are you going to hang up? Are you asleep?’ That's what we were — we were sisters.”

In the interview, the reality show star praised Banks, saying that watching her marketing and her being “business savvy" was just above and beyond anything she had ever witnessed, coming for Miss USA. She revealed that she met her right after Miss USA. (referring to the Miss USA title, which Moore won in 1993).

Moore said that the model was like a “machine” when it came to creating an empire of hers. She shared that Banks had all the people and all those ideas, and she was able to see everything through. The Bravo star said that it was incredible watching a young black girl flourishing in that manner.

During the conversation, Moore was also asked about getting attention during their girl's night out together. To which she jokingly said that the list that they have between them, of the men who attempted and failed was “insane.”

The RHOA alum stated she couldn't give any names. She talked about the differences between the 1990s and the current time. Moore expressed that the thing about people from the 90s is that they “didn't talk about the dates and the guys and always on social media crying and talking about your problems.” Due to the unavailability of the same, everything was private, said Moore.

