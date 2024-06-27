'My Heart Is Full': Kenya Moore Speaks Out After Real Housewives Of Atlanta Departure

Life has taken a fresh and exciting turn for Kenya Moore after her recent departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After 11 seasons of drama, laughter, and memorable moments, Moore decided to leave the show. The former Miss USA and actress is starting a new chapter and focusing on what matters most to her.

On June 26, Kenya shared a series of beautiful photos featuring her and her 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn enjoying. Let’s take a closer look at the heartwarming snapshots and why Moore left The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Enjoying time with her daughter

Recently, Kenya posted a series of photos of her daughter enjoying the beautiful beaches of Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. In her Instagram post, Kenya opened up about her decision to leave the Bravo series. She expressed gratitude for the support she received from her fans.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clear,” Kenya wrote in the caption. She emphasized the importance of a non-toxic environment for her and her daughter. “My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a nontoxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected,” she added.

ALSO READ: Did Kenya Moore Exit Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 16 Following Suspension? Find Out

The reason why Kenya left the show

Advertisement

Kenya’s exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta was confirmed on June 25. She had been the franchise’s longest-running “peach holder.” This news came shortly after an incident involving Kenya and a new cast member Brittany Eady. Allegedly, Moore showed explicit pictures of Eady during a group event on June 6.

Moore addressed the whole situation on social media and claimed that she was innocent. She said that the rumors and narrative about her randomly showing nudes or revenge porn is 1000% untrue. “I have proof and will share it soon,” said Moore.

In her post, Kenya discussed the numerous untrue claims and anonymous sources related to her departure from the show. She pointed out that many of these claims aren’t true.

ALSO READ: 'You Will Be Seeing Me': Kenya Moore Confirms She Is Here To Say Amid Reports Of RHOA Suspension

Support from the Bravo community

Despite the controversy, Moore received support from her Bravo stars. Porsha Williams, her RHOA co-star commented on her post, “A beautiful vacation with your princess is exactly what's needed!!! ❤️❤️.” Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey said, “The most important thing in life is your precious daughter.”

Advertisement

Kenya has built a strong support system over the years. Following her suspension from the show, Kenya hosted an Instagram live session. During that session, her co-stars Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams joined in to show their support.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives: How much do cast members of reality television franchise earn? DETAILS revealed

New beginnings for Kenya and Brooklyn

Kenya Moore’s life is changing now that she’s no longer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s also a single mom to her daughter, Brooklyn. Recently, Kenya finalized her divorce from Marc Daly, who runs restaurants in New York City. They separated in 2019 but their divorce took a long time to settle.

Now, The court has decided that they will share legal custody of their daughter, Brooklyn. But Kenya will have the primary custody. Marc has to pay $2,000 each month for child support and an extra $1000 for Brooklyn's college fund. Both Kenya and Marc will keep their own properties and won’t pay spousal support to each other.

Advertisement

Kenya has secured a settlement that gave her sole authority to decide whether Brooklyn will appear on TV or not. This decision lets Kenya focus on creating a safe and caring home for her daughter. As Kenya moves forward, she’s focused on making sure that both she and Brooklyn are happy and secure.

ALSO READ: Will The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 14 Have A Reunion? Here's What Report Says