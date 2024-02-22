Roku has unveiled the first trailer for The Spiderwick Chronicles, a fantasy series set to premiere in April. Christian Slater's character Mulgarath introduces the town of Spiderwick, hinting at its mysterious secrets.

What's the storyline of The Spiderwick Chronicles series?

The story follows Helen and her children - twins Jared and Simon, along with their sister Mallory - as they move to their ancestral home, Spiderwick. Jared discovers magical creatures are real and seeks to protect his family from the dangerous Ogre, Mulgarath. The series is based on the popular children's fantasy books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black.

The official film synopsis of The Spiderwick Chronicles read:

“Helen and her children, 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared and Simon, and their sister Mallory move to their ancestral home, Spiderwick. Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real! The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda who implores Jared to find the pages of her father’s field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath.”

Star cast and makers of The Spiderwick Chronicles

The cast includes Joy Bryant, Noah Cottrell, Lyon Daniels, Mychala Lee, and Jack Dylan Grazer. Executive producers include Aron Eli Coleite, Kat Coiro, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, and others.

Aron Eli Coleite and Kat Coiro are in charge of running the show. They're also joined by a team of executive producers, including Coleite, Coiro, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy. The series is made by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television.

In an official statement, Roku said, “It is an honor to bring ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles,’ a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” Brian Tannenbaum, head of originals for Roku Media said, “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.”

The Spiderwick Chronicles, produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, will stream exclusively on The Roku Channel from April 19. All eight episodes will be available for viewing.

Watch The Spiderwick Chronicles Trailer here;

