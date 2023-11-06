8 Most Shocking Plot-Twists in Attack on Titan that no one saw coming

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers from Attack on Titan's series finale

Attack on Titan has just come to an end and the fans are still in shock with the series of events that transpired in the finale. From Mikasa killing Eren to the fate of the world after the death of the protagonist, the finale was one heart-wrenching scene after the other. But there have been many such twists in the story before.

Here, we have listed some of the most shocking and startling plot-twists that transpired in the events of the Attack on Titan's tale.

1. Eren Manipulating Grisha

In order to get the powers of the Founding Titan, Eren went as far as manipulating his father and making him so as he wished. In a shocking twist, it's revealed that Eren, through his power as the Attack Titan, manipulated his father Grisha into obtaining the Founding Titan from the Reiss family. This revelation uncovers the intricate nature of Eren's plan and his ability to navigate the complexities of time and memory, painting him as a mastermind behind the scenes.

2. The Walls Are Made Of Titans

The moment it was revealed that there were smaller Titans inside the wall and it was what held the structure together, the fandom of the series was in shock. Not only did it come as a shocking truth, the revelation also exposes the dark secret behind the seemingly safe haven and unveils the extent to which the First King used the Founding Titan's power to shape the world within the walls.

3. Reiner And Bertholdt Are Titans

Next in the moment in which we find out that both Reiner and Bertholdt are not what we think they are. It was at a very crucial moment in the show that we find out through a confession by Reiner that he is the Armored Titan and Bertholdt is the Colossal Titan is a jaw-dropping moment. Their roles as double agents within the walls are laid bare, transforming them from trusted allies to formidable adversaries and forever altering the course of the story.

4. Life Beyond the Walls

Much like finding out about Titans in the wall, it was equally shocking to know that there was life beyond the wall as well. The revelation that human civilization exists beyond the walls, specifically in the advanced and militaristic nation of Marley, introduces a whole new dimension to the story. It unveils the existence of an entirely separate society that utilizes Titans as weapons, challenging the isolationist world within the walls and raising questions about the true nature of the outside world.

Advertisement

5. Eren Can't Change the Future

This is what we see in the finale of the series after the passing of Eren. Just as the protagonist is killed at the hands of Mikasa, it was thought that world would be saved from a catastroph. But what came was an even shocking future. The cyclical nature of war is exposed and the complexities of human existence also comes to the forefront.

6. Mikasa's Choice

Mikasa's heartrending decision to kill Eren in his Titan form to save humanity rather than saving him herself is a moment of profound sacrifice. It reflects the agonizing choices made in the name of humanity's survival and presents a powerful contrast between personal desire and the greater good.

7. A New Titan

That is right, here is a mention of the infamous Jaw Titan. The surprising revelation that Falco's Jaw Titan possesses unique aerial abilities and feathered wings sets it apart from other Titans. This twist challenges preconceived notions about the limitations of Titan powers and highlights the ongoing mysteries surrounding these formidable beings.

8. Marley Didn't Defeat Eldia

The truth that Marley did not win and that it was only an internal projection was more of a revelation of the politics being played in and around the world. The shocking revelation that Marley's apparent victory over Eldia was actually orchestrated from within by Karl Fritz and the Tyburs uncovers a hidden history. It reshapes the narrative of the Great Titan War and exposes the manipulation of historical accounts, shedding light on the complex power dynamics at play in the world of Attack on Titan.

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan Grand Finale Ending Explained: Eren's end, Mikasa's motivations, and humanity's fate revealed