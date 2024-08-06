Rihanna Proves She’s The Caribbean Queen In Revealing Outfit At Crop Over Carnival 2024 In Her Homeland Barbados; WATCH

Rihanna never fails to prove that she is an island girl at heart! She reminded us again as she appeared during the Crop Carnival held in Barbados, which is her homeland.

Riri did not disappoint her fans and the people who attended the carnival at her native place on Monday (August 5).

Her outfit was successful in catching eyes. The singer donned an outfit embellished with gold and orange crystals all over her body. She matched her outfit with a beautiful headgear.

The highlight of Rihanna's ensemble is something that grabbed everyone's attention. And it was none other than her massive feathers which consisted of vibrant orange, yellow, and pink colors.

As per TMZ’s report, the Work songstress was guarded by who appeared to be Barbados military members during the event.

It should be noted that this is not the first time she has attended the carnival. She has graced the occasion previously as well. Each time she attended it, the singer won multiple hearts because of the choices of costumes she made.

According to the outlet, this year’s comeback comes after she attended the carnival back in 2019. Since then major life changes have occurred in both her professional and personal life.

Advertisement

Her Fenty Beauty continued to climb the ladder of success and Rihanna also birthed two children with her beau Asap Rocky.

The pair individually are known to flaunt their fashion sense. They have been praised over the years for their personal styles as they have never failed to make a statement on the red carpet.

Rihanna’s Instagram is filled with her looks and this clearly demonstrates that she is not afraid to try new things and wear her unmatched confidence while donning any type of outfit.

The couple does not shy away when it comes to attending events together and flirting during their interviews. The singer recently gave a glimpse of their relationship with a hilarious moment that she shared on her Instagram.

The Needed Me vocalist shared a video in which she is singing and dancing to TGIF song by GloRilla in front of the Sundress rapper.

At the end of the video, we can hear him say, “ I am too old for this s**t.” She captioned this video by writing, “ happy friday.” Many people shared how funny the video was in the comments section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I Really Did That?': Rihanna Comments On Her Past Fashion Choices; Says She Would Not Do It Again