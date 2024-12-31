Rihanna Reportedly Seeks To Ban Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala Over Ties With Chris Brown And Kanye West

Rihanna is reportedly using her influence to push for the Kardashians to be banned from the 2025 Met Gala, citing their controversial associations with Chris Brown and Kanye West.

Sources suggest that the singer, who has had turbulent relationships with both men, is seeking revenge by ensuring the famous family is left off the guest list.

Rihanna has a significant amount of sway in the fashion world, especially now that her long-time boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, is co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala.

The event, widely known as the fashion industry's biggest night, is being organized with the help of Rocky and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. With Rihanna's connection to Rocky, she reportedly has major influence over who will be invited.

According to a source close to Rihanna, the singer is determined to keep the Kardashian family from attending, particularly Kendall Jenner. “Rihanna has never been a fan of the Kardashians,” said the insider to Radar Online.

“When Kim was married to Kanye West, she tried to cozy up to Rihanna but got totally shut down.” Rihanna's history with Kanye West, particularly his past controversies, seems to be fueling her dislike for the family.

Rihanna’s main target appears to be Kendall Jenner. The root of their conflict dates back to 2014 when Kendall was seen spending time with Rihanna's ex, Chris Brown.

Rihanna has long been vocal about her negative experience with Brown, who assaulted her in 2009. According to the source, Rihanna did not appreciate Kendall’s friendship with Chris. "Kendall chose a side, and it was the wrong one," said the insider.

In addition to her ties with Brown, Kendall's past relationship with A$AP Rocky in 2017 is said to have added fuel to the fire. Although Rihanna and Rocky were just friends at the time, the source added, “It just solidified her dislike for Kendall.” Now, with Rihanna’s influence on the Met Gala guest list, she’s reportedly using the event to take a jab at the model.

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which will celebrate the style of Black men throughout history. The event will focus on Black dandyism, with prominent figures like Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, and LeBron James involved. The event is expected to be a major celebration of Black culture.

