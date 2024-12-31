Fans React to Rihanna's Hilarious Karaoke Moment in New York City: 'She Sounds Terrible'

Rihanna has come under heavy criticism after recently appearing at the Girls Love Karaoke event in New York City. Clips of the Umbrella hitmaker singing her hit Needed Me off-key spread quickly on social media, prompting fans to go wild with their negative reactions.

Many fans criticized the vocals on X, comparing some of her efforts to a pet cat for her lackluster voice. Others merely pointed out low-quality sound and lousy performance. Speculative chatter about RiRi went around considering her long hiatus, with some users linking the performance as a reason behind her lack of new music.

She came out dressed to impress in an oversized fur hat, a graphic Tupac shirt, jeans, and 1,400 USD Bottega Veneta boots, though her vocal performance did not seem to impress anyone. However, some die-hard fans definitely fought the trolls back online.

One X user wrote, "Rihanna singing in a nightclub. I’m speechless… not them saying “yeah” she sounds terrible." While another defended the Love the Way You Lie singer in the comments, writing, "Karaoke is not supposed to be taken seriously, hun that’s the whole point."

Another user chimed in saying, "She did this so folks will stop asking her for music."

One fan expressed her concerns, writing, "We all know Rihanna is not the best singer but she can carry her own with her bombass music. But ummm after seeing that video of her singing karaoke last night, maybe she should stick to going on this music break and get those vocals a lesson. I love you Rih but wtf."

On a serious note, RiRi fans would not let the trolls slide as one of them took to X to remind everyone of the Fenty Beauty mogul's vocal prowess and musical accolades. They wrote, "when people say Rihanna can’t sing i just laugh cause that’s just a huge lie.. she has a great tone, great vibrato, she makes good runs. she has 14 #1’s cus of her voice, a lot of people want to copy her style of singing but can’t."

Despite the harsh critiques, Rihanna's attention seems more on her prospering endeavors in fashion, makeup, and underwear. Meanwhile, some speculations remain that she's working on some new music because there have been reports stating she has been penning an album with several collaborative tracks in diverse genres.

