Jay-Z, His Attorney Alex Spiro Rely On Calendar And Geography To Seek Dismissal Of Rape Case; Here's How

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Jay-Z and his attorney, Alex Spiro, are approaching the court again, attempting to clear the rapper's name from the recent rape accusations.

Three days after the New York-based judge, Analisa Torres, denied the dismissal of claims involving Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs, Spiro approached the court again on December 30, 2024.

The attorney is now relying on the calendar and geography to help his client clear his name from the alleged incident.

In a two-page letter to Judge Analisa Torres, Spiro wrote: “Plaintiff cannot recover for her sole claim under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act (the GMV Law), as a matter of law, because the statute does not have retroactive effect.”

Spiro went on to argue that the plaintiff is attempting to apply the “GMV Law for conduct that purportedly occurred in September 2000.”

He further stated: “The GMV Law was not enacted until December 19, 2000, three months after the FAC claims the conduct occurred, and cannot apply retroactively to create a cause of action unavailable to Plaintiff at the time in question."

With this, Alex Spiro and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, are arguing that the plaintiff, who is currently going by the name Jane Doe, lost her ability to mount a legal action, as the statute of limitations expired around August 2021.

Spiro claimed that a viable GMV Law claim is “time-barred, as per New York’s Child Victims Act (CVA).” However, he further noted that the CVA was amended in 2019, adding an additional 30 months to the statute of limitations.

The courts in the district, however, “have recognized that the CVA’s revival period preempts the GMV Law’s overlapping and extended one.”

This argument suggests that Jane Doe and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, are approximately three years too late to file their case.

Jane Doe accused Jay-Z and P. Diddy of repeatedly sexually assaulting her on September 7, 2000, after the MTV VMAs.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

