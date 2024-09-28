Rihanna Shares Adorable Video Of Son RZA Trying To Escape Playpen; Compares Being A Mom To THIS Activity

Rihanna recently shared an adorable video of her eldest son, RZA, whom she shares with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The Love on the Brain hitmaker treated fans with a video of her 2-year-old son, RZA, trying to escape from a playpen.

Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, have been together for several years and are proud parents of two boys—RZA and their younger son, Riot Rose. Since the rapper confirmed their relationship in May 2021, they often step out together for public events and continue to embrace parenthood while balancing their successful careers.

Rihanna shared a cute video of her son RZA on Instagram on September 27, featuring her son trying to escape his playpen as she filmed his activity. She added the Mission Impossible theme song in the clip, and in the caption, the singer compared motherhood, writing, "Being a boy mom is an Olympic sport."

In the clip, her son is seen wearing white and yellow pajamas as he begins to climb the side of the playpen, and at one moment, he manages to reach the top but then swings his legs back inside. At last, he finally escaped and went straight to pick up his cup on the floor before walking back toward the playpen.

ALSO READ: A$AP Rocky Declares Rihanna ‘The Most Perfect Person'; Appreciates Her 'Understanding' In Balancing Busy Lives

The couple welcomed RZA in May 2022 and announced the birth of their second kid, son Riot, in August 2023.

In a recent interview with Billboard, A$AP Rocky shared that he wants his sons to have normal childhoods despite having famous parents. Rocky addressed rumors suggesting that their children wouldn’t be able to grow up in Harlem, New York, as he did.

Advertisement

The outlet noted that the rapper shared a clip of his son RZA playing in SoHo. He expressed pride in his son, emphasizing that he is just a normal kid, noting, "They are still human. They human beings."

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Rihanna Called Cheryl Cole The 'Most Beautiful Woman' She Has Ever Seen

During his candid chat with the publication, Rocky also shared that he and Rihanna have successfully established a co-parenting dynamic, saying, "It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules," adding, "[The relationship] is going great."

He added that he doesn't think there's a "more perfect person" than her, noting that when their schedules are hectic, Rihanna is "very understanding," of that. Rocky continued that when their schedules are more open, they spend the most time together, saying, "It’s all understanding and compatibility."