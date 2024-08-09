Throwback: When Rihanna Called Cheryl Cole The 'Most Beautiful Woman' She Has Ever Seen

Rihanna is one of the most successful singers in the music industry. She has collaborated with many top artists and has earned many awards for her record-breaking albums and tracks throughout her career. The singer once gushed about Cheryl Cole, and while they have never teamed up on any project, back in 2010, she shared her thoughts on her career and expressed her desire to work with Cole in the future.



According to Cosmopolitan UK, Rihanna previously spoke with Galaxy FM and admitted that she has a girl crush on singer and television personality Cheryl Cole. The Umbrella hitmaker said, "She [Cole] is awesome. I think she is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen."

She further expressed her thoughts about her, saying, "Like, how do you have a face like that, with hair like that and dimples, and a body like that, that proportioned like that? And you have a successful career? Something about that is not right."

While the Love on the Brain singer has talked highly about her several times, Cole previously revealed how she admires Rihanna's "care-free attitude." As per DigitalSpy, in 2012, Attitude magazine asked the Call My Name singer her views about Rihanna's attitude toward the celebrity lifestyle.

In response, she replied by saying, "Good luck to her. She's quite liberated." She added that this is one of the things she "loves" about the singer. Cheryl Cole said that she believes the Fenty Beauty founder is a "free spirit and doesn't care if she calls somebody a c**t on her Twitter."



Meanwhile, Rihanna recently teased about her upcoming highly anticipated album, R9. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer revealed that she's been working in the studio, noting, "I think that music, for me, is a new discovery."

She mentioned that she is "rediscovering" things, explaining that she had been working on her album for such a long time that she temporarily set it aside. Now she feels ready to return to the studio and continue working, saying, "I'm gonna start -- give me a second!"

Rihanna further mentioned that she doesn't want to "neglect" the tracks she's already worked on, and instead plans to go back to them with a fresh perspective to see which ones still resonate with her and which ones she still "loves."