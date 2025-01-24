Robert Pattinson Replies To People Telling Him Twilight 'Ruined The Vampire Genre'; Actor Asks 'Are You Still Stuck...'

Robert Pattinson cannot believe that people are still watching the Twilight franchise after nearly two decades. In conversation with GQ Spain, the actor revealed that he feels elated to be still recognized by his iconic movie character but is also surprised that his fans are stuck over the film that came out in 2008. The new father in the town shared that the viewers and the fans of his work come to him and tell him that Twilight "ruined the vampire genre."

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the Remember Me star shared that the cultural relevance of the movie to date is insane. Elaborating on the statements, he said, "I love that people keep telling me, 'Man, Twilight ruined the vampire genre.'"

The actor further revealed his response to the people coming to him for the movie compliments. He says, "Are you still stuck on that s---? How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It's crazy."

Pattinson's first supernatural film of the saga turned 16 in November 2024. Following the hit verdict of the movie, the makers released four more parts, which were dropped in theaters in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012, respectively.

Adding to his statements, the Batman star stated in his talks during the podcast, "I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old."

He continued, "The first one was released in 2008, f---!"

For the movie saga, The Lighthouse star was cast alongside Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. The movies are available to stream on Netflix.

