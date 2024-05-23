In the glamorous world of film festivals, whispers of anticipation precede major announcements. That’s exactly the case with Ron Howard’s upcoming thriller, Eden. Starring Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Brühl, the buzz surrounding this film is reaching a fever pitch.

Well, hold onto your seats because there’s talk of Ron Howard’s latest creation, Eden possibly making its grand entrance at the Venice Film Festival. Wanna know more about it, delve deeper into the article.

Rumors swirling of Eden premiering in Venice

Amid all the excitement about Eden, rumors are floating around that it might have its debut at the Venice Film Festival. And why not? It’s got a lineup of superstar actors, and a story that will keep you hooked from the start. Also, Ron Howard directing it, makes the anticipation more high.

And, even if it's just a speculation, one thing’s for sure: Eden is going to be a big deal no matter what. Fans eagerly await the chance to experience this cinematic journey.

ALSO READ: Ron Howard's 1999 Letter Defending Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Jake Lloyd Resurfaces Online

AGC International secures major territory sales

AGC International has sealed some huge deals for Eden, and Amazon Prime Video has snagged the rights for a lot of places. They made a deal with Prime Video, including regions like the UK & Ireland, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, India, Turkey, West Indies, and Latin America.

Furthermore, Eden has secured rights across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Also, the support from the Queensland Government and other entities shows how important this project is.

The film is based on a mystery in the Galapagos Islands, where people find out what life really means. Along the way, they face challenges and mysteries that test their beliefs and understanding of the world. The film will explore the lengths people will go to in pursuit of happiness.

When will Eden hit theaters?

The much-anticipated project, previously known as Origin of Spices was officially back in October 2022. Production kicked off in November 2023 and wrapped up in February 2024, setting the stage for the film’s release. While there’s no exact release date announced yet, Eden could grace the silver screen sometime in mid-to-late 2024.

The production of the film took place in Queensland, Australia, with the second unit filming in Galapagos. AGC Studios, Library Pictures International, and Elevate Production Finance are among the principal financiers of Eden. This highlights its wide-ranging appeal to diverse audiences.

Noah Pink, who is known for his work on Genius penned the script. And Hanz Zimmer, the acclaimed singer has joined the crew as the music composer. The supporting cast includes Richard Roxburgh, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace, Ignacio Gasparini, and Paul Gleeson. And, with such a talented lineup, expectations are high for a gripping film.

So, stay tuned for more information on Ron Howard’s Eden.

'It's Fraught With Landmines': Ron Howard Reveals Why He Didn't Want Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard To Be A Child Actor