Chloe Fineman is taking responsibility for the controversial Sydney Sweeney Hooters sketch. The Saturday Night Live cast member, known for her iconic impressions, talked about it on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s Fly on the Wall podcast.

Chloe Fineman takes responsibility for Sydney Sweeney's Hooters Sketch controversy

During the podcast, Chloe Fineman said, “Sydney Sweeney, I pitched her the Hooters idea, where I was like, maybe work at Hooters, and we’re counting tips,” she added, “I get $20 and you’re like, cool, I made like $40,000. And then she DM’d me to write it, and then we got in so much trouble for, like, sexualizing Sydney Sweeney.”

Fineman admitted, "It was your pervert over here!" The Megalopolis star said that she often feels awkward when pitching sketch ideas, especially the ones she doesn’t expect to be accepted.

“I’m the worst at it,” Fineman said, explaining that sometimes her silly ideas actually become sketches. Spade noted, “The host doesn’t know. They bite on a fake pitch and you go, ‘Uh-oh.”

Carvey shared, “Some of that silliness is just the way the world is, that’s why (Ryan Gosling’s sketch) Beavis and Butt-Head hit so hard. That Hooters sketch. I think we’re just in the mood for madness.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney received backlash for the Hooters sketch in March

In the sketch, Sydney Sweeney played a new Hooters server who received high tips because she was so attractive. The sketch got backlash on social media platforms like X for focusing too much on Sweeney’s appearance. This was especially upsetting because Sweeney had previously spoken out about unwanted attention on her looks.

Sweeney told Variety, “I see it, and I just can’t allow myself to have a reaction. I don’t know how to explain it — I’m still trying to figure it out myself,” The Anyone But You Actress expressed, “People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want, because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor. That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore.”

Back in her 2022 interview with Elle, Sweeney said, “I was highly sexualized in high school because I had boobs, it’s kind of funny: What was being said about [her character of] Cassie in Euphoria, the public then decided to do to me in real life. Which I thought was so crazy, because we were trying to show a character who was so hypersexualized, and what could have been the cause and effects for her. And they just continue to do it.”

Even though Sweeney asked Fineman to write the sketch, some social media users were annoyed by how the SNL episode seemed to objectify her.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Like A Halloween Party For Them’: Chris Hemsworth Talks About Taking His Kids To Furiosa Premiere