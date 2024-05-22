Glen Powell To Helm Remake Of Oscar-Winning Heaven Can Wait? Here's What Report Says

Hollywood star Glen Powell has added yet another venture to his long pipeline of projects. The Hit Man actor is getting ready for the upcoming adaptation of the Oscar-winning movie Heaven Can Wait.

The project is currently underway at Paramount Pictures, as per the Puck’s What I’m Hearing newsletter confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Here’s what we know about the upcoming venture.

The original movie is adapted from the play Heaven Can Wait

The first adaptation of Harry Segall's 1938 play Heaven Can Wait was Here Comes Mr. Jordan, an Alexander Hall film in which a boxer got a second chance. It revolves around boxer Joe Pendleton who dies 50 years early due to a heavenly mistake and gets a new life as a millionaire playboy. It won two Academy Awards for Best Writing, Original Story and Screenplay.

Following this, it has since come into the hands of Warren Beatty, who starred in and co-directed the 1978 Oscar-winning film Heaven Can Wait along with Buck Henry and co-wrote the script with Elaine May. It follows a Los Angeles NFL quarterback who was unintentionally removed from his body by an overanxious angel right before his death and resurrects in the body of a millionaire who was just killed. Then, in 2001, Chris Rock delivered the comedy Down To Earth, which follows a comedian in a comparable circumstance.

Everything we know about the upcoming Heaven Can Wait remake

Starring Powell as the lead, the upcoming reimagination is being written by Stephen Gaghan, who won an Oscar for writing Steven Soderbergh’s 2000 crime drama film Traffic. However, it is reportedly not exactly a direct remake of the film. The primary character of Powell and Gaghan's film won't be a football player, it is reported to follow the similar theme of a man taken too soon from his life.

Glen Powell’s upcoming projects

Following the success of the 2023 rom-com Anyone But Me with Sydney Sweeney, Powell is currently awaiting the premiere of Richard Linklater’s Hit Man on Netflix on June 7 and Universal’s much-awaited action sequel Twisters. Other projects under production include A24’s revenge thriller drama Huntington, The Running Man adaptation by Edgar Wright, and J.J. Abrams’s Untitled.

