Ryan Gosling And Mark Ronson's ‘I'm Just Ken’ Nearly Didn't Make It To Barbie? Says Greta Gerwig Had To Fight

“Doesn’t seem to matter what I do, I’m always number two” but surely ‘I’m Just Ken’ became the number one song for us, a memoir of Ken’s character played by Ryan Gosling. A Mark Ronson creation, this going-to-be mega-hit was earlier not included in the film and had to undergo various hardships to make a space in the film. Director Greta Gerwig had to put her heart and soul into getting the song included in the film. The song has now been nominated for the Best Original Song at the 96th Academy Awards and Ryan Gosling’s performance in the song has stolen everyone’s heart. But not many people know that the song was almost scrapped from the film. What was the matter all about? Find out.

Why was ‘I’m Just Ken’ not making it to the Barbie soundtrack?

ALSO READ: What Is The Reason Behind Barbie's Snub This Award Season; Greta Gerwig's Directorial's Commercial Success Didn't Make It A Oscar Guarantee

Mark Ronson is a seasoned songwriter. His previous collection of songs in Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s Star is Born already earned a bunch of Grammy Awards. However, with ‘I’m Just Ken’ in Barbie, things were a bit different. In an interview with The Times of London, Ronson recalled how when he first penned the song with co-writer Andrew Wyatt, bosses were skeptical about the track’s place in the film.

Ronson said, “At that first screening the song wasn’t working. I panicked. The humor wasn’t translating and Greta [Gerwig, director] had to fight. The studio asked her how much she really needed it and she said, ‘With every inch of my body.’ And then there was a big swing.” He also explained the influence of the songs and said, “It is the 1970s, the book Elton and Bernie wrote. A piano ballad that is sort of proggy and a bit 1980s too. A bit Handbags and Gladrags. Or it could be Robbie Williams… Maybe I’m just overdramatic.”

Advertisement

The song now has more than 100 million streams and counting. Everyone was wondering whether or not to perform this song at the Oscars 2024, but Ryan Gosling convinced everyone to do so.

Which other songs are nominated under Best Original Soundtrack for Oscars 2024?

These are the other songs running for the title of Best Original Song at Oscars 2024;

The Fire Inside (Film: Flamin’ Hot by Diane Warren)

It Never Went Away (Film: American Symphony by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe-A Song For My People (Film: Killers of the Flower Moon by Scott George)

What Was I Made For? (Film: Barbie by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

As we wait to see who takes the best soundtrack award home, let us wait for I’m Just Ken's performance at the 2024 Oscars. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Reveals She Always 'Knew It Should Be' Greta Gerwig Directing Barbie; Deets Here