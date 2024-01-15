Margot Robbie Reveals She Always 'Knew It Should Be' Greta Gerwig Directing Barbie; Deets Here

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig hands down delivered one of the finest movies last year that we all know as Barbie. The film went on to secure both critical acclaim and box office success. It pocketed a whopping $1.4 billion in ticket sales. The director-producer duo along with the ensemble cast and creatives of Barbie are now basking in the success of their film by collecting trophy after trophy at various awards shows.

After a successful night at the 81st Golden Globes Awards the previous week, the toy doll film is already having a big night at the Critics Choice Award that is currently underway in Los Angeles. Amid all the buzz surrounding the billion-dollar film, we are looking back at how Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig made it work.

Margot Robbie always knew it should be Greta Gerwig directing Barbie

Speaking to Deadline in a cover story last week, the Australian actress talked about the vision that she had for Barbie while also dishing out on the success it went on to achieve. “We really never want to avoid or appease anyone in particular. I feel that whenever characters or movies hit and feel successful, they're holding a mirror to the audience,” she said while adding that she believes the movie should feel personal for the audience. Further elaborating her point about making Barbie feel personal to the audience, Margot Robbie said, “All I knew going into it was that there was an opportunity here to do that thing.”

Heaping praises on her director Greta Gerwig, Margot said, “It took a really smart person like Greta Gerwig to find the story and figure out how to unpack all those things. I knew she wouldn't be glossing over the spiky bits, which was important in our writer/ director. I knew she wouldn't be interested in doing that. She always wanted to explore both the good and the bad, because you don't get a fully formed experience without looking at both.”

Talking about how she always knew it would be Greta directing Barbie, Margot Robbie said, “I always knew it should be Greta who would be able to do it without mocking anything.”

Great Gerwig and Margot Robbie delivered a masterpiece in the name of Barbie

Barbie is not a merry show as it may seem at first glance. It is much more than that. Of Course, the upbeat music and comedic take on serious issues puts it in the category of comedy or musical when it comes to compartmentalizing cinema, but Barbie is more than just that. It touches on heavy issues like patriarchy, existential crisis, body image issues, and much more, and the power-packed duo that we now know as Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig made it happen without batting an eye.

Barbie is the lead contender in all the big categories at all the major award shows this season.

