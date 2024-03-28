Ryan Gosling Launches New Production Company With Ex Apple Original Films’ Exec; Find Out Name Here

Following his Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Barbie, Ryan Gosling is stepping into the world of production with the launch of General Admission, alongside former Apple Original Films executive Jessie Henderson. The duo has secured a three-year first-look film deal with Amazon MGM Studios as part of their new venture.

General Admission aims to partner with top-notch filmmakers to develop innovative theatrical and streaming experiences across various genres, providing enjoyable and immersive entertainment for all audiences. As per the agreement, Amazon MGM Studios will have priority access to narrative features, including some featuring Gosling, that General Admission plans to produce for both cinema and streaming platforms.

What is the name of the production company?

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson to Amazon MGM Studios as they launch their new venture, General Admission," said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios. As the name suggests, these talented filmmakers are dedicated to telling stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. Ryan Gosling is an exceptional artist with limitless talent and creativity, and this venture is a great collaborative effort to churn out bold and distinctive films. The entire team at Amazon MGM Studios is inspired by Ryan and Jessie's previous work and eagerly anticipates the innovative projects General Admission will bring.

Advertisement

Gosling expressed gratitude for his partners in this endeavor as he said, "I feel incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Jessie Henderson and Courtenay Valenti in General Admission. Jessie's impressive track record in both comedy and drama, combined with her unique experience and relationships, make her an invaluable partner. Courtenay's leadership and artistic vision have made her a dream collaborator, and I am honored to work with her again after our successful projects together. MGM has produced many of my favorite films, and I am excited to contribute to the next chapter of this iconic studio under Courtenay's guidance at Amazon MGM."

Jessie Henderson on collaborating with Ryan Gosling and their vision for General Admission

"Ryan has a special way of seeing things, and I'm really impressed by his ideas as a producer," said Jessie Henderson adding, "We both love movies and want to make stories that stick with people. It's amazing to work with Courtenay Valenti and the whole team at the studio, who inspire us.

Henderson spent three years at Apple Original Films, where she worked on big projects like the upcoming movie Blitz, directed by Jon Watts and starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Amy Ryan. She also worked on a film by Steve McQueen and an F1 movie with Pitt, Javier Bardem, and Damson Idris. She's leaving Apple Original Films next month, where she reported to Matt Dentler, Head of Features.

ALSO READ: Cardi B Says She Is ‘Done with Arguing’; Ends Online Feuds and Calls for Face-to-Face Confrontation