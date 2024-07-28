Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively's Daughter Betty Had A Cute Role To Play On Deadpool & Wolverine Sets; Find Out

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter, Betty, got her name up on the credits slide of the film. A TikTok video that was shared on the internet by one of the users revealed the role of a 4-year-old in Deadpool & Wolverine. The rolling credits mentioned Betty’s name as Hugh Jackman’s wrangler. While the credits did not share further insights into Betty’s role in the film, in one of the previous interviews, Reynolds claimed that his daughter was quite fond of the Logan actor.

During the premiere of the film on July 22, the actor was asked how it was bringing his kids to the Deadpool & Wolverine sets. Reynolds revealed that though his children were not always on their best behavior, they had fun while exploring. Betty, especially, did not miss out on having her moments with Hugh Jackman.

What did Ryan Reynolds reveal about bringing his kids to the sets of Deadpool & Wolverine?

While making an appearance at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds revealed to People Magazine that his kids enjoyed their time on the sets of the Marvel movie. The actor further claimed that Betty thought Jackman had some special power to heal himself, and so with her nails, she scratched the actor’s arms multiple times. The proposal actor further added, "I don't profess that my kids are perfectly behaved.” He further added, "My four-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally. And she expresses that love through unblinking violence. So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor—which he might."

Apart from Reynolds portraying Deadpool and Blake Lively donning the suit for Lady Deadpool, the couple’s other three kids also had characters to play in the MCU film. The actor and Lively’s eldest, James, is credited as the screaming mutant in the film, according to reports from IMDb. Additionally, Inez portrays the role of Kidpool, and Olin, 1, is claimed to play Babypool in the movie.

What did Ryan Reynolds say about Dogpool, who plays Mary Puppins in the Marvel film?

The popular Dogpool from the Deadpool franchise makes his return to the Marvel movie. Fondly named Mary Puppins, Dogpool is a variant of Deadpool and a friend of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Nicepool, played by the Green Lantern actor, looks after Dogpool in the movie. While speaking of dog in the film, the Canadian native revealed that the dog who plays the character in the film has won the title of Britain’s ugliest dog.

Dogpool’s presence on the screen has offered to give the audience some light moments and laughs, considering the bond that the furry animal shares with the actor.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running successfully in theaters.

