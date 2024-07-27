Deadpool & Wolverine: Who is Dogpool? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a knack for surprising its fans with unique and unexpected characters. This time, Deadpool & Wolverine not only brings together two beloved characters but also introduces a special new character: Dogpool.

Many fans may not know who is Dogpool, but this furry friend has an interesting background which is worth exploring. This isn’t just an ordinary addition; this is Dogpool, a lovable Deadpool variant. So, let’s dive in the world of Dogpool and find out his origins, comic history, and role in the upcoming movie.

Who is Dogpool?

Also known as Wilson, he is a canine version of Deadpool from the comics. In the comics, Dogpool is a male character. However, in the film Deadpool & Wolverine, Dogpool is referred to as a female character named Mary Puppins. So, while the comic version is male, the movie version is female.

In the film, Dogpool, aka Mary Puppins, is a variant of Deadpool, sharing some of his funny and quirky traits. She is looked after by Nicepool, a long-haired version of Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds. Nicepool takes care of her in a mysterious place called The Void. While the movie shows a lighthearted version of Dogpool, the comics tell a more serious story about his origins.

Meet Dogpool of the comics

According to the comics, Dogpool comes from a special universe called Earth-103173. Before he became a superhero, he was just a regular dog living on the streets. Like many other dogs, he faced a tough life, searching for food and shelter. Unfortunately, things took a dark turn for him when he was captured by a group working on a secret project called Mascara-X.

Mascara-X was a project run by a company called Babeline Cosmetics. They had a strange goal: they wanted to create mascara that never fades. Yes, they wanted to make mascara that never runs out, no matter how much it was used. In order to achieve this, they decided to experiment on animals. That’s how Dogpool ended in their hands. During these tests, they tried to modify his body to see if they could unlock special abilities.

Dogpool went through tough experiments but ended up gaining special powers. This changed him from a suffering dog to a unique character ready for adventures.

Joining the Deadpool Corps

Dogpool's life took another turn when Earth-616’s Deadpool recruited him into the Deadpool Corps. This group includes different versions of Deadpool from various universes, such as Kidpool and Lady Deadpool. There, he became close friends with Kidpool.

Dogpool appears in several comics, including Prelude to Deadpool Corps, Deadpool Corps, Deadpool Family, and Deadpool. He also makes minor appearances in Deadpool: Kills the Marvel Universe and Deadpool vs. Carnage.

Dogpool’s big screen debut

In Deadpool and Wolverine, Dogpool is introduced as a Deadpool variant. The movie hints at her comic origins, showing her connection to the Deadpool family. Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, once shared about Dogpool in an interview with Empire Online. He said, “Her real name is Peggy, and she won the award for Britain's Ugliest Dog. The reason I was a huge proponent for her was because she feels like the animal manifestation of Wade Wilson.”

Reynolds also mentioned that how Dogpool’s role grew during the writing process. Yes, during the writing process, Dogpool became a staple character. In the movie, Dogpool or Mary Puppins is a member of the Deadpool Corps, a team that consists of various Deadpool variants who fight together in multiversal adventures.

What can you expect from Dogpool?

Dogpool being in Deadpool & Wolverine makes the movie even more fun and interesting. The film is all about the multiverse. It means we’ll get to see different versions of Deadpool, like Kidpool and Lady Deadpool.

One of his main abilities is regeneration, which means she can heal quickly from injuries. If she gets hurt, she can recover almost instantly, making her hard to defeat. She has a cute and funny personality that fans will love. In the comic books, Dogpool didn’t appear very often, but now that she’s in the movie, it looks like she will play a bigger part.

Dogpool came back from death

Sadly, in the comics, Dogpool died in Deadpool Kills Deadpool. But the story didn’t end there! In Deadpool: Bladder Blood, it was revealed that Dogpool and the original Deadpool Corps were alive. This means that Dogpool continues to be a part of the team, and they can go on more adventures together.

For further updates about our furry-friend, and more insights from Deadpool & Wolverine, stay tuned with PINKVILLA.

