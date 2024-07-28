Deadpool & Wolverine: All Major Character Deaths In The Movie

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally been released in theaters causing havoc in the fanbase. The movie brought together the dynamic duo of Wolverine and Deadpool, as they fought off against X-Men’s twin Cassandra Nova. The movie brought cameos of multiple unexpected heroes and villains, belonging to different time zones.

Thus it goes without saying that there were some great fight scenes between them, with massive bloodshed, which eventually justified the film’s R rating. Here’s the list of every character that met his demise in Deadpool & Wolverine.

12) Sabretooth

Tyler Mane's Sabretooth joined Cassandra Nova's army after he got pruned by the TVA's Mr. Paradox and sent to the Void. As he serves his new master, he encounters Wolverine and Deadpool, exciting fans with a brutal face-off. However, Wolverine takes no time in beheading Sabretooth with his claws. Post this, Deadpool took Sabretooth’s head in his hands and taunted the enemy army.

11) Human Torch

One of the most shocking cameos in the film has to be Chris Evans’ Human Torch. Evans played the role of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch before taking on the mantle of Captain America. One would have hardly imagined that he would ever reprise his role of Human Torch. Evans’ character is too in the void and he warns everyone about Cassandra.

After Sabretooth’s death, they are taken as prisoners. Human Torch meets his demise after he bad-mouths Cassandra, who eventually uses her power to peel off Johnny's skin. Thus Chris Evans’ Human Torch dies and crumbles to the bloody floor.

10) Nicepool

After Cassandra decided to send Deadpool and Wolverine to Earth-10005, as a gesture of gratitude. However, she betrays them by sending the Deadpool Corps to take the frenemy down. On Earth-10005, the duo meets Deadpool’s other variant who is a nice person and gets referred to as Nicepool.

When Deapool and Wolverine get cornered by Cassandra’s corps army, then Deapool decides to use Nicepool as a shield. However, to their shock, Nicepool doesn't possess the ability to regenerate and takes a long time to die until his head gets blown up by a missile.

9) Azazel

Jason Flemyng returned as Azazel after X-Men: First Class. The teleporting devil however met his end when he faced off against Wesley Snipes' Blade. Blade stabbed Azazel to death during their raid on Cassandra's base.

8) Psylocke

Psylocke is captured being a part of Cassandra's army. It is however not specified how she died but it’s safe to assume that she died in her battle with Channing Tatum's Gambit, Blade, X-23 and Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Eventually, Psylocke’s body is seen lying on the ground before Alioth ends up devouring the entire place.

7) Toad

Ray Park makes his comeback as Toad, as he joins forces with Cassandra's army. He uses his agility and powerful long tongue to jeopardize the heroes. However, he ends up being electrocuted by Storm shortly. He lies unconscious as Alioth consumes the entire base with him.

6) Lady Deathstrike

Kelly Hu’s Lady Deathstrike too made her appearance in the film. Her variant fights along Cassandra's legion using her long adamantium claws, however she has no lines in the film. She is however sliced up and ends up being consumed by Alioth, like others.

5) Callisto

Dania Ramirez's Callisto was last seen in X-Men: The Last Stand. Her variant too joins hands with Cassandra and too ends up being devoured by Alioth.

4) Buck

Fans must have recognized Buck from the Deadpool movie, where he harassed Deadpool’s girlfriend Vanessa at her strip club. In the movie, he is guarding Callisto's tower, before the tower gets blown up by Blade. Buck’s life too comes to its end when Alioth consumes the entire base.

3) Juggernaut

Juggernaut is not played by Vinnie Jones in the film, but it doesn't change its nature. Dafne Keen's X-23 put together a squad to assist Deadpool and Wolverine in raiding Cassandra's base. X-23 on encountering Juggernaut sliced his ankles and cut off his head. X-23 subsequently threw his helmet to the heroes, asking them to save everyone once again.

2) Pyro

Aaron Stanford's Pyro also features in the film and serves as Cassandra's generals in the Borderlands. The film’s prime antagonist struck a deal with Paradox to let her rule the wasteland. However Pyro betrays Cassandra by making a new deal with Paradox, hoping to get back to reality.

He attacks Cassandra after Deadpool and Wolverines nullify her powers using Juggernaut's helmet. However when Logan and Wade let Cassandra live, then she takes no time in snapping Pyro’s neck.

1) Cassandra Nova

Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova met her demise when she decided to use Paradox's temporal machine, the Time Ripper to destroy Deadpool’s reality. She plugged her hands into the device to skew up the Sacred Timeline. Deadpool and Wolverine in the meantime messed up with the anti-matter and positive-matter tubes below.

Once a bridge was established, it ended up in a reverse charge and atomized Cassandra. Her body ended up disintegrating and eventually disappeared. Thankfully the film’s superhero duo managed to survive as they shared the electric load.

Further, it is still unconfirmed what happened to Elektra, Blade, and Gambit. It was stated when Alioth devoured the entire place, everyone died. But at the end of the film, TVA brings back X-23 to reality, leaving the fate of Elektra, Blade and Gambit hanging. However, it’s safe to say that they too ended up being a meal of Alioth.

Apart from these on-screen deaths, X-23 revealed before the final battle that a rebel group already tried to take down Cassandra. The rebel group included Magneto, Quicksilver, and Daredevil who were brutally killed by the evil psychic twin. Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024, and is currently running in theaters.

