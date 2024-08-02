Ryan Reynolds Jokes His Daughter Inez Is The 'Only Co-Star' He Argued With On Deadpool & Wolverine Set

Ryan Reynolds seems to be done with making his wife, Blake Lively, the victim of his witty social media posts, as the Deadpool and Wolverine star turned to take a shot at his 7-year-old daughter, Inez, this time around.

The father of four joked in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 1, that having his second eldest kid make a cameo as a character named Kidpool in his recently released aforementioned film resulted in her becoming the "only co-star" he argued with. “Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she's also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash,” Reynolds captioned his social media post, which featured a picture of the father-daughter duo in matching Deadpool costumes.

Besides Inez, Ryan’s other three kids also played a part in their dad’s film. James, 9, according to IMDb, played a Screaming Mutant Olin, the actor’s youngest, played Babypool; and Betty, 4, per the movie’s credits, had a role behind the scenes referred to as High Jackman Wrangler. While details about the latter’s role are scarce, per Reynolds, his youngest daughter is one of Jackman’s biggest fans. “My 4-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally. And she expresses that love through unblinking violence. So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might,” he told People in late July, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated film.

Blake Lively, for her part, stunned the theatregoers by appearing as Ladypool, a role that Deadpool comic book creator Rob Liefeld first conceived in 2010 after watching her on Gossip Girl, per People.

Fans were somewhat sure of Lively’s participation in the flick ever since Lady Deadpool’s cameo was announced. The actress herself hinted at the now-materialized possibility when she appeared in a Deadpool-inspired outfit at the world premiere event of the film in New York on Monday, July 22.

Other cameos in the Marvel offering include appearances by Chris Evans, Henry Cavill, Channing Tatum, and more. Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters now.

