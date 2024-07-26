Will Deadpool Be Part Of MCU After Deadpool & Wolverine? EXPLORED

Trigger warning: This article contains spoilers.

Deadpool and Wolverine, the most anticipated movie of 2024 have come at last. This picture entails something Marvel lovers have desired for so long: an iconic joining of hands. However, what fans cherish more is that it pays tribute to Marvel comics that existed even before the cinematic universe came into being. Did Deadpool and Wolverine become part of the MCU? Let’s find out.

The offer to join the MCU

An interesting proposal comes up on Mr. Paradox’s lips in Deadpool 3. He wants to recruit Deadpool into the MCU. After being captured by TVA, Deadpool finds himself at a crossroads. His reality will be destroyed soon, according to Mr.Paradox but a Time Ripper will bring its ending in less than 72 hours.

Deadpool does not want to lose all his loved ones. Consequently, he goes rogue, and together with Wolverine they save his world; this is where this decision starts off the thrilling plot of Deadpool 3.

Will Deadpool join the Avengers?

At present there isn’t any confirmation whether or not Deadpool will appear in Avengers Secret Wars post-Deadpool 3 but there are suggestions that he may join the MCU sometime in the future. In one instance of the film, he interviews Happy Hogan who is recruiting for Avengers team members, and asks him if he can join them as well since it just feels like it should be.

Advertisement

Then Hogan doesn't employ him but promises to keep tabs on him (Happy Hogan). This leaves room for speculations about if Reynolds saved the multiverse. Maybe Hogan will call out his name during 'Avengers Secret Wars.' Conversely, TVA could need Deadpool once again. Having said that these are mere assumptions we just have to wait and see what actually happens.

Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's 'Mutant Era'

While we do not know if/when/whether Wade Wilson has technically joined the MCU, Kevin Feige has provided a sneak peek for the fans. He talked to The Playlist and revealed that Marvel’s Mutant Era is already here. He remarked as follows:

He says, “Now that we have characters from the ‘X-Men’ world, the Mutants—we haven’t had access to before, So, this is the beginning of that, and every movie post ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will be the Mutant era coming into the MCU.”

Advertisement

The mutants were introduced before Deadpool and Wolverine came on board. In a post-credit scene of The Marvels, Monica Rambeau is seen in another dimension being cared for by X-Men members like Beast and Binary. This implies that they are here to stay. Thus with time, it will be highly unlikely that Deadpool won’t appear in the MCU.

However, Deadpool and Wolverine’s latest film isn't just another collaboration; it's more than that. It is a tribute to Marvel fans and a significant step forward toward incorporating beloved mutant characters into the MCU.

Whether he joins Avengers or appears in future Marvel projects nobody knows yet but one thing is certain; the Mutant Era of Marvel has begun promising an exciting future for all its stakeholders ahead.

ALSO READ: 6 Details You Might've Missed in Deadpool & Wolverine: Cameos, References & More