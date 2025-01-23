Ryan Reynolds Shares THESE Posts As He Visits Harvard Business School Amid His Ongoing Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni

As the controversial legal war between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, goes on, it seems that the Deadpool star is keeping his spirits up wherever he visits.

Reynolds made one such visit at the Harvard Business School. About which, the actor posted on his Instagram handle. He shared a few pictures of the same in his Instagram stories on January 22.

Reynolds can be seen standing in the middle of a huge crowd in a lecture hall in the first photo. In that picture, he penned, “If my dad were even remotely alive enough to see me speaking at Harvard Business School, he'd be pretty impressed.”

He further quipped, “More due to his sudden aliveness... but also, what an opportunity to withhold affection AND see your child speak at Harvard.” For the untold, James Chester Reynold, the actor’s father, passed away when he was 74 years old in 2015 after battling Parkinson’s disease for almost two decades, per People magazine.

In the next picture, the Deadpool & Wolverine star can be seen having a conversation with author Matt Higgins, and he penned under the picture, “Thank you, @mhiggins, for the thought conversation and tee up. This class has megawatt talent. The questions alone made me wiser."

According to People magazine, previously Reynolds was spotted in New York City on Thursday, January 16, which was the same day The Jane the Virgin star filed a lawsuit against him, Livley and publicist, Leslie Sloan, and her PR firm Vision PR, Inc.

Prior to that, the performer was also previously seen at the National Board of Reviews Awards Gala, where he served as a presenter.

