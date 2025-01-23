Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Dealing With ‘A Lot Of Trauma’ In Her Love Life; Reveals She's 'Not Dating Because...'

Khloe Kardashian candidly spilled the beans over her love life in the new podcast episode with Jay Shetty. The Good American co-founder revealed that while she and her ex, Tristan Thompson, split up, it has been a good experience co-parenting alongside the latter.

Moreover, while sharing the details further, Kardashian claimed that she is currently not dating anyone as all of her focus is on her two kids. In the new episode of Khloe in Wonderland, the media personality claimed to have been off dating since the past three years.

Sitting down opposite Shetty for a conversation, Kardashian went on to reveal, “I'm not dating because my relationship with my kids just is; it's everything to me.”

She further added, "And not that that means people who are dating when they have kids anything but where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love, and I just want to be as present as I can. I don't want any distractions right now in my life."

Further in the talks, Khloe credited her trauma for getting her on the journey of becoming a better parent as well as giving her the softness with which she looks at life.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claimed, "I had to deal with a lot of trauma to get to this point. We were talking about the beginning: don't discredit the things that brought you to this journey, because even though I wouldn't wish on anyone what I went through romantically, I'm also not ashamed of anything I went through romantically.”

She continued to state, "I also think it's one of my superpowers that I went through those things, and I still have such a softness or love and for life."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dated for six years before calling it quits. The former couple shares two kids. Before getting into a relationship with the latter, Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom.

