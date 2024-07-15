Olivia Munn Reminisces About Bonding With Late Shannen Doherty During Their Battle With Cancer; See Here

Following Shannen Doherty's sudden passing at age 53 from cancer, Olivia Munn, who battled breast cancer herself last year, paid tribute to her friend. Through their shared experiences, Munn and Doherty developed a friendship. Munn used Instagram Stories to express her admiration and respect for Doherty's courageous and dignified approach to her illness.

Reflecting on their shared challenges and the enduring impact of their relationship, Munn conveyed heartfelt gratitude for Doherty's bravery and grace throughout her journey.

Remembering Shannen Doherty

Olivia Munn, 44, expressed profound sadness over Shannen Doherty's passing. Munn recounted her own breast cancer diagnosis, revealed in March, and how Doherty's courageous public sharing of her story inspired Munn to reach out to her. She described their quick connection as unexpected, especially since she had admired Doherty's performance in 90210 since she was eleven years old.

Their shared experiences with breast cancer and their mutual goal of supporting other women brought them closer. Both actresses actively promoted breast cancer awareness within their fan communities.

Munn recalled how Shannen Doherty had checked in on her well-being and offered assistance in a text exchange a few months earlier. Despite facing her own challenging battle with breast cancer, Doherty continued to extend support.

Honoring Shannen Doherty: Olivia Munn's reflection

Munn, who underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer the previous year, reflected on Shannen Doherty's journey with the illness, praising her for enduring it with bravery, dignity, and grace. Munn also expressed deep gratitude to Doherty's mother, who had consistently provided love and support throughout.

With a heartfelt farewell, Munn concluded her remarks with, "Fly so high, my friend 💔💔💔💔." Recently married to comedian John Mulaney in a private ceremony, Munn also shared a video of Doherty's final interview with PEOPLE on her Instagram Stories.

In the video, Shannen Doherty discussed her prolonged battle with cancer, expressing hope and inner peace. She admitted to not fearing death because she knew where she was going and found comfort in that knowledge.

Doherty emphasized that while she didn't fear death, she didn't want to die either. She reaffirmed her commitment to continuing to bring positivity to the world and stressed that her best days were still ahead of her. In response, Olivia Munn commented on the post, describing Doherty as her bravest and kindest friend, with heartbreak emojis.

