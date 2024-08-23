Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet: Tracks, Collabs, And More To Know

Sabrina Carpenter has officially released her sixth album, Short n' Sweet. The album, which clocks in at 36 minutes and 12 seconds, includes 12 tracks that fans have eagerly anticipated following the success of her viral hits Espresso and Please Please Please. Carpenter's latest work delves into themes of self-discovery and heartbreak, using a mix of humor and introspection.

Carpenter's album, Short n' Sweet, is a personal project, and she discussed it with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I feel a thread running through this album of not just self-discovery, but also getting through the heartache and heartbreak that can often… Man, it can really break you for a long time,” Carpenter admitted.

Despite the album's emotional weight, she manages to infuse her songs with humor and a healthy dose of judgment, reflecting on her experiences in a light and deep manner.

The album includes collaborations with well-known musicians. Carpenter collaborated closely with Amy Allen and Julia Michaels on several songs, including Taste, Good Graces, and Coincidence. These songs feature some of her most honest songwriting, as she revealed in a Rolling Stone interview in June.

Carpenter also collaborated with Jack Antonoff, a well-known producer who worked on Please Please Please as well as Lie to Girls, Slim Pickins, and Sharpest Tools. Carpenter told Rolling Stone that working with Antonoff was inevitable. “It was only a matter of time… He heard some of the stuff that I was working on for this album, and we just started to make magic.”

Advertisement

Carpenter's songwriting style remains open and relatable throughout the album. She hopes that by sharing her life experiences, her audience will find something to help them navigate their own challenges.

“I hope they find whatever they need to guide them through their life through my mistakes,” Carpenter said. “Because I think the more open I am with my experiences, the more that other people are like, ‘Oh, maybe that’s OK that that happened to me. It’s not the end of the world.’”

This candid approach to songwriting builds on Carpenter's previous album, Emails I Can't Send, which she describes as the hot older sister of Short n' Sweet. Despite being her sixth album, she considers Short n' Sweet to be her second big girl album.

In addition to the 12 tracks available for streaming, Carpenter fans will be able to hear an exclusive 13th track titled Needless to Say, which will only be available on a special, limited edition vinyl version of Short n' Sweet. This extra song adds another layer to the album's story and is sure to become a collector's item for die-hard fans.

Advertisement

Carpenter first announced the album in early June, calling it "quite special to me." In the weeks leading up to the release, she announced plans to take Short n' Sweet on tour in North America, beginning in late September. This tour will allow fans to hear the new music live and see how Carpenter's most recent work translates to the stage.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga Welcomes New Puppy Three Years After Harrowing Dog Theft Incident