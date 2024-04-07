Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher Reportedly Met Divorce Lawyers 'Several Years' Before Announcing Separation; Deets Inside

The recent announcement of Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's separation has left fans surprised and curious about the circumstances surrounding their decision. While celebrity breakups often captivate public attention, this particular split has garnered even more interest due to reports suggesting that the couple had been contemplating divorce for quite some time before making it public.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were reportedly meeting divorce lawyers much before their separation

According to a source cited by PEOPLE , Sacha Baron Cohen, 52, and Isla Fisher, 48, had been discussing the possibility of divorce as early as the summer of 2023. Moreover, this wasn't the first instance of the couple exploring the idea of a split, as they had reportedly reached out to divorce lawyers "several years prior." These revelations shed light on the complexity of their relationship and behind-the-door troubles between them.

On April 5, 2024, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher took to their respective Instagram Stories to share a joint statement announcing their decision to end their marriage. The statement, accompanied by a photo of the pair in white tennis attire, emphasized their commitment to privacy and their enduring love for their children.

The statement read as follows, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

When did Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher first meet each other?

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's love story began at a party in Sydney, Australia, in 2001, long before either of them achieved fame in Hollywood. Recalling their first meeting in a 2020 interview with The New York Times , Cohen fondly described Fisher as "hilarious" and reminisced about the instant connection they shared.

Cohen shared, “We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party. I knew instantly. I don't know if she did.” Despite their different backgrounds, the couple bonded over their shared sense of humor and forged a deep connection that eventually led to their engagement in 2004 and marriage in 2010.

Over the years, Cohen and Fisher welcomed three children together, two daughters and a son, born in 2007, 2010, and 2015, respectively. Despite their high-profile careers, the couple has remained fiercely protective of their children's privacy and still seemed on terms to work for the welfare of their children despite their divorce.

