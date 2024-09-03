Salma Hayek Flaunts Evergreen Looks As She Rings In 58th Year With ‘Birthday Bikini Dump’; See HERE

Salma Hayek seems to be aging like fine wine! The House of Gucci star turned 58 on September 2, 2024, and made sure her fans knew that she's still a certified hottie, as she posted a carousel in various bikinis aboard a yacht.

In the first image, Hayek stood with the sunset and the sea as her backdrop while posing in a plunging one-piece swimsuit featuring bright colors. She looked as gorgeous as ever as she accessorized it with a straw hat, black sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings.

In total, there were 18 pictures in her birthday carousel post, in which the actress looked relaxed and happy. Ahead of her birthday, Hayek also uploaded more footage of the boat day.

Hayek seemed to be on vacation in Ibiza but the exact location has not been confirmed by the actress. Furthermore, while other celebrities opt for root touch-up sprays between hair appointments, Salma Hayek flaunted her natural salt and pepper hair.

In the photo, she posed on a yacht with a Spanish flag. “Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination,” she captioned the post. Moreover, the popular star has always been someone who has never been ashamed of her age.

In February 2023, she told Glamour, “I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working,” she said. “I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love. I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility, my agility, or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”

Hayek has been married to business magnate François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a daughter. The actress also revealed in the 2023 interview that she has never had any Botox or cosmetic surgeries done but she swears by using frequent facial devices (like the NuFace and Solawave Wand) in conjunction with meditation to maintain her luscious glow.

She was also spotted at the recent premiere of the Channing Tatum starrer Blink Twice, looking as radiant as ever. On the work front, Hayek’s next film, the Angelina Jolie-directed Without Blood, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month.

