Taylor Swift Reacts To Drunk Fan's Hilarious 'Journey' During Her Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s response to a fan who kept getting more drunk by the minute at her Eras Tour is just epic. During her concert, the Swiftie filmed himself progressively getting tipsy and posted the compiled clip on Instagram. And to his delight, the singer had the best reaction to it.

The Shake It Off singer replied to the video of a fan progressively being “Tipsier and tipsier every era” in one of her performances during the Eras Tour. And Instagram user Elliott Norris shared his funny footage from the concert in the rain, stating how wild it was on tour. He wrote in the literal sense of the term, "Eras tour was lit."



Throughout the chaotic video, Norris’ excitement grew during the Lover part, he forgot lyrics for Red, and danced energetically with a beer in hand for the Reputation section. Norris who wore a white muscle tank top and off-white trousers while surrounded by other audience members bought four additional drinks for Folklore and Evermore like a true tortured poet. He, then proceeded to dance with empty cups during 1989.



Norris ended the video singing out loud while tearing up over how incredible Swift appears. In response, 34 year old Swift said that this captures an entire journey as per her comment.

Taylor Swift wrote, "This was a whole entire journey" followed by a shower of laughter and heart emojis.

Taylor Swift's hilarious social media shenanigans lately

Norris put up an Instagram story in which he showed off what Swift wrote in respond to his story asking her to have a drink with him. He went on jokingly claiming that he would remain humble despite his new-found fame.

Swift’s online interactions grab attention every time, like this chaotic video of Norris. Fans are keen about every mischief Swift makes on social media platforms. For instance, recently, she liked this shade-filled Instagram carousel of memes when her most recent album The Tortured Poets Department dropped in April.

Well, she liked and unliked it but Switfies have hawk-eyes.

Notably among them is a single post having a chart-ranking all of her boyfriends: current boyfriend Travis Kelce at No. 1 spot and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn ranked last. The slideshow also had a meme wherein Alwyn, whom she dated from 2016 to 2023, is compared to a fallen tribute from the Hunger Games.

Last month, Swift went Instagram official with Kelce by sharing a backstage selfie of herself with him and Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London. She even posted pictures of her boyfriend surprising her on stage for his Eras Tour debut, saying how happy she was about it and that these shows would be unforgettable.

